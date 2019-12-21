Gonzaga looking out for No. 1 entering EWU contest

Gonzaga could be the next program to enter the revolving door of No. 1-ranked teams in the AP college basketball poll.

Top-ranked Kansas lost 56-55 to No. 18 Villanova on Saturday. The Jayhawks on Monday became the fifth different No. 1 team this season, the first time in AP poll history that’s happened before New Year’s Day.

The Bulldogs (12-1) are next in line – if they defeat Eastern Washington at 2 p.m. Saturday in the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Gonzaga reached No. 1 on two different occasions last season. The Zags moved to the top after edging Duke in the Maui Invitational title game. They stayed at No. 1 for two weeks before suffering losses to Tennessee and North Carolina.

The Zags put together a 21-game winning streak to return to the top spot for three weeks, but they dropped to fourth after a 60-47 loss to Saint Mary’s in the WCC Tournament championship.

Gonzaga first ascended to No. 1 late in the 2013 season. The Zags opened the 2017 season 22-0 and spent four weeks at No. 1.

Michigan State, Kentucky, Duke and Louisville have spent time at No. 1. Gonzaga was 140 points ahead of No. 3 Louisville in the latest poll.