Gonzaga-Eastern Washington: 3 keys to the Bulldogs’ victory over the Eagles

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Offensive MVP

Filip Petrusev deserves the top spot here, leading the Zags in scoring with 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting. But the team put together one of its most balanced performances of the season as five players scored in double figures, including Admon Gilder, who added 22 points.

Defensive MVP

Ryan Woolridge – who Mark Few said earlier this week might be the best perimeter defender he’s had – locked down Jacob Davison in the first half to help Gonzaga grab a big lead early. Davison finished the first half with four points and four turnovers as EWU trailed 64-33 at intermission.

Key moment

The Zags dominated the boards 49-34. But the moment that had the Kennel rocking was Drew Timme grabbing four offensive rebounds in one possession. Within a span of 15 seconds, Timme snared four of his seven total boards, igniting the crowd.