Girls basketball: Emma Main scores 24 points, Mt. Spokane tops Annie Wright
Sat., Dec. 21, 2019
Emma Main scored 24 points and visiting Mt. Spokane defeated Annie Wright 81-49 in a nonleague game on Saturday.
Julianna Walker scored 38 points for the Gators (2-4).
Both teams shot well from distance as the Wildcats (5-2) knocked down 12 3-pointers and the Gators had 11.
Deer Park 47, Reardan 33: Havelah Fairbanks scored 13 points and the Stags (5-2) defeated the visiting Indians (2-3).
Ayden Krupke scored nine points for Reardan.
Coeur d’Alene 60, Colville 36.
Liberty 74, St. George’s 35: Maisie Burnham scored 24 points and the visiting Lancers (6-0) beat the Dragons (4-3).
Delaney Goodwin added 15 points for Liberty and Lydia Bergquist led St. George’s with 16.
Davenport 46, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 39: Darby Soliday scored 16 points and the visiting Gorillas (5-0) defeated the Broncos (4-3).
Linnea Schafer scored 11 points for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.
Selkirk 43, Chewelah 36: Sydney Pettis, Kaitlyn Chantry and Nicol Lyons scored nine points apiece and the Rangers (4-3) held off the visiting Cougars (0-7).
Lexi Robertson led Chewelah with 14 points.
Northwest Christian 60, Genesis Prep 7: Ellie Sander and Eden Clemmer scored 12 points apiece and the visiting Crusaders (6-1) defeated the Jaguars (0-3).
Esther Nies scored five points for Genesis Prep.
St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 53, Tekoa-Rosalia 36: Drew Curtis-Brewer scored 15 points and the Eagles (2-4) beat the visiting Timberwolves (1-6).
Curtis-Brewer also pulled down 17 rebounds.
Paige Brown, Meghan Billings and Elise Wilkins all scored eight points for Tekoa-Rosalia.
Wilbur-Creston 57, Republic 41: Mackenzie Arden scored 21 points and the visiting Wildcats (4-2) beat the Tigers (2-5).
Kayla Tonasket led Republic with 20 points.
Colton 62, Genesee 52: Rylee Vining scored 22 points and the Wildcats (4-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-5).
Taylor Thomas added 18 points for Colton and Lucie Ranisate led Genesee with 21.
Inchelium 53, Kettle Falls 43: Zalissa Finley scored 22 points and the visiting Hornets (6-0) beat the Bulldogs (4-2).
Zarah Johnson led Kettle Falls with 19 points.
Okanogan 52, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 43: Lexi Lafferty scored 18 points and the visiting Bulldogs (5-2) beat the Warriors (2-3).
Daniele Sparks added 13 points and Makenna Oliver led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 16.
Idaho
Hermiston 77, Lewiston 51: Katelyn Heideman and Jayden Ray scored 18 points apiece and the visiting Bulldogs (3-4) beat the Bengals (2-10).
Tai Busch led Lewiston with 25 points.
Timberlake 61, Moscow 28: Brooke Jessen scored 22 points and the visiting Tigers (7-3) beat the Bears (0-6).
Taryn Soumas added 18 points for Timberlake.
Bonners Ferry 57, Lakeland 45: Holly Ainsley scored 20 points and the visiting Badgers (6-5) beat the Hawks (2-9).
Katy Ryan led Lakeland with 21 points.
