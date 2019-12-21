Girls basketball: Emma Main scores 24 points, Mt. Spokane tops Annie Wright

From staff reports

Emma Main scored 24 points and visiting Mt. Spokane defeated Annie Wright 81-49 in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Julianna Walker scored 38 points for the Gators (2-4).

Both teams shot well from distance as the Wildcats (5-2) knocked down 12 3-pointers and the Gators had 11.

Deer Park 47, Reardan 33: Havelah Fairbanks scored 13 points and the Stags (5-2) defeated the visiting Indians (2-3).

Ayden Krupke scored nine points for Reardan.

Coeur d’Alene 60, Colville 36.

Liberty 74, St. George’s 35: Maisie Burnham scored 24 points and the visiting Lancers (6-0) beat the Dragons (4-3).

Delaney Goodwin added 15 points for Liberty and Lydia Bergquist led St. George’s with 16.

Davenport 46, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 39: Darby Soliday scored 16 points and the visiting Gorillas (5-0) defeated the Broncos (4-3).

Linnea Schafer scored 11 points for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Selkirk 43, Chewelah 36: Sydney Pettis, Kaitlyn Chantry and Nicol Lyons scored nine points apiece and the Rangers (4-3) held off the visiting Cougars (0-7).

Lexi Robertson led Chewelah with 14 points.

Northwest Christian 60, Genesis Prep 7: Ellie Sander and Eden Clemmer scored 12 points apiece and the visiting Crusaders (6-1) defeated the Jaguars (0-3).

Esther Nies scored five points for Genesis Prep.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 53, Tekoa-Rosalia 36: Drew Curtis-Brewer scored 15 points and the Eagles (2-4) beat the visiting Timberwolves (1-6).

Curtis-Brewer also pulled down 17 rebounds.

Paige Brown, Meghan Billings and Elise Wilkins all scored eight points for Tekoa-Rosalia.

Wilbur-Creston 57, Republic 41: Mackenzie Arden scored 21 points and the visiting Wildcats (4-2) beat the Tigers (2-5).

Kayla Tonasket led Republic with 20 points.

Colton 62, Genesee 52: Rylee Vining scored 22 points and the Wildcats (4-3) beat the visiting Bulldogs (4-5).

Taylor Thomas added 18 points for Colton and Lucie Ranisate led Genesee with 21.

Inchelium 53, Kettle Falls 43: Zalissa Finley scored 22 points and the visiting Hornets (6-0) beat the Bulldogs (4-2).

Zarah Johnson led Kettle Falls with 19 points.

Okanogan 52, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 43: Lexi Lafferty scored 18 points and the visiting Bulldogs (5-2) beat the Warriors (2-3).

Daniele Sparks added 13 points and Makenna Oliver led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 16.

Idaho

Hermiston 77, Lewiston 51: Katelyn Heideman and Jayden Ray scored 18 points apiece and the visiting Bulldogs (3-4) beat the Bengals (2-10).

Tai Busch led Lewiston with 25 points.

Timberlake 61, Moscow 28: Brooke Jessen scored 22 points and the visiting Tigers (7-3) beat the Bears (0-6).

Taryn Soumas added 18 points for Timberlake.

Bonners Ferry 57, Lakeland 45: Holly Ainsley scored 20 points and the visiting Badgers (6-5) beat the Hawks (2-9).

Katy Ryan led Lakeland with 21 points.