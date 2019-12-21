Boys basketball: Dawson Youngblood scores 16 points, Deer Park beats Reardan

From staff reports

Dawson Youngblood scored 16 points and Deer Park (7-0) beat visiting Reardan (4-2) 62-38 in a nonleague game on Saturday.

Jobie Gelder added 12 points for the Stags and Tyler Sprecher led Reardan with 20.

Lakeland 76, Cheney 45: Noah Haaland scored 21 points and the Hawks (7-0) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-5).

Ben Zubaly added 18 points for Lakeland and Kaiden Custer led Cheney with 11.

Coeur d’Alene 69, Colville 45: Mayson Whitaker scored 12 points and the Vikings (4-3) defeated the visiting Indians (1-6).

Jory Dotts scored 16 points for Colville.

Liberty 78, St. George’s 68: Tayshawn Colvin scored 28 points and the Lancers (6-0) beat the Dragons (4-3).

Austin Flaig added 18 points for Liberty and Dan Rigsby led St. George’s with 22.

Davenport 66, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 63: AJ Floyd and Drew Kelly scored 31 points apiece and the visiting Gorillas (1-4) defeated the Broncos (4-3).

Gavin Boggs added 11 points for Davenport while Cole Cameron scored 11 points for Lind-Ritzville/Sprague.

Chewelah 64, Selkirk 49: Jaron Baldwin scored 17 points and the visiting Cougars (4-4) beat the Rangers (5-2).

Jay Link led Selkirk with 19 points.

Cusick 77, Springdale 33: Celias Holmes scored 23 points and the visiting Panthers (6-1) beat the Chargers (3-4).

Cusick went a perfect 13-for-13 from the free throw line, nine of which belonged to Colton Seymour, who added 21 points total.

Avery Kitt and Noah Howder scored eight apiece for Springdale.

Wilbur-Creston 70, Republic 45: Brayden Seylor scored 19 points and the visiting Wildcats (4-0) defeated the Tigers (2-5).

David Jensen scored 16 points for Republic.

Kettle Falls 65, Inchelium 38: Matthew Thompson scored 27 points and the Bulldogs (2-2) beat the visiting Hornets (3-3).

Eli Furgison added 13 points off the bench for Kettle Falls and Payton Boyd led Inchelium with 12.

Tekoa-Rosalia 74, St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 55: Mitchell Billings scored 26 points and the visiting Timberwolves (3-5) beat the Eagles (1-4).

Ty Harder led St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse with 27 points.

Okanogan 46, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 26: Chase Wilson scored 23 points and the Bulldogs (4-3) beat the visiting Warriors (3-2).

Chase Gerard led Almira/Coulee-Hartline with 11 points.