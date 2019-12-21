Area Sports Menu for Sunday, December 22
Sat., Dec. 21, 2019
Basketball
College men: Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu: Washington vs. Ball State, 6:30 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.
