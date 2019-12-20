Gonzaga wearing special uniforms for Eastern Washington game
Fri., Dec. 20, 2019
Gonzaga will be sporting a new look against Eastern Washington for Saturday’s game at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
The Bulldogs will wear custom-designed uniforms to help raise awareness of the Community Cancer Fund (CCF) and the fight locally against cancer. The Zags’ logo and numbers on their uniforms will match the colors of the CCF.
