Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

Gonzaga wearing special uniforms for Eastern Washington game

Gonzaga will wear custom-designed uniforms to help raise awareness of the Community Cancer Fund against Eastern Washington. (@ZagMBB / Twitter)
Gonzaga will wear custom-designed uniforms to help raise awareness of the Community Cancer Fund against Eastern Washington. (@ZagMBB / Twitter)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga will be sporting a new look against Eastern Washington for Saturday’s game at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Bulldogs will wear custom-designed uniforms to help raise awareness of the Community Cancer Fund (CCF) and the fight locally against cancer. The Zags’ logo and numbers on their uniforms will match the colors of the CCF.

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball