Gonzaga-EWU key matchup: High-scoring Jacob Davison tests Zags’ defense

Several potential choices exist with EWU’s productive forward tandem of Kim Aiken Jr. and Mason Peatling, but we’re picking guard Jacob Davison.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound junior leads EWU in scoring (18.1) and can score at all three levels. He’s made 19 3-pointers, shoots 48.3% overall from the field and is an accomplished dunker. He distributes (3.2 assists) and gets to the free-throw line (team-leading 39 attempts).

Davison scored 39 points against North Dakota nearly two weeks ago and 41 versus Northern Arizona last February. He’s scored in double figures in nine of 10 games.

The Zags have a few defensive options, but sophomore guard Joel Ayayi or junior wing Corey Kispert should open up against Davison if EWU stays with its typical three-guard starting unit.

Senior point guard Ryan Woolridge is always an option against a high-scoring opposing guard, but he figures to start out on EWU counterpart Ellis Magnuson.