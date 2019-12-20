Girls basketball: Louisville commit Hailey Van Lith scores 23 points, Cashmere beats Mt. Spokane

From staff reports

Hailey Van Lith scored 23 points as Cashmere topped visiting Mt. Spokane 57-48 on Friday in a nonleague contest.

Van Lith, a senior guard and Louisville commit, was joined in double figures by Grace Hammond, who had 18 points for the Bulldogs (4-0).

Mt. Spokane, last year’s State 3A runner-up, was led by Kyara Sayers’ 13 points. Washington commit Jayda Noble added 10 points for the Wildcats (4-2).

Cashmere, which is the No. 1 rated 1A team in the WIAA’s RPI, hit 12 3-pointers in the game. Mt. Spokane is rated ninth.

Post Falls 46, North Central 42: Alexis Heath scored 16 points and the visiting Trojans (5-3) rallied to defeat the Indians (3-5).

Dylan Lovett added 12 points for Post Falls, which trailed by four points entering the fourth quarter

Justine Tonasket scored 11 points for North Central, while Hannah Hamilton added 10.

The Indians hit five 3-pointers to Post Falls’ three, but the Trojans took advantage at the free-throw line, going 7 of 10 compared to 1 of 3 for NC.

Great Northern League

West Valley 71, Freeman 50: Hailey Marlow scored 24 points and the Eagles (5-1) defeated the visiting Scotties (5-2) in a nonleague game on Friday.

Jordyn Goldsmith scored 11 points for Freeman.

Northeast A

Newport 56, Lakeside 55: Evelyn Jurgens hit a free throw with less than a second left on the clock and the visiting Mustangs (2-2, 1-0) defeated the Eagles (0-9, 0-2).

Alika Robinson scored 35 points for Newport and Katye Ustimenko scored 25 points for Lakeside.

Medical Lake 43, Colville 25: Emma Maxwell scored 11 points and the visiting Cardinals (2-4, 2-0) beat the Indians (3-2, 0-1).

Jordyn True scored nine points to lead Colville.

Deer Park 50, Riverside 34: Jobi Gelder scored 15 points and the Stags (6-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Rams (3-4, 0-1).

Jaxon Betker led Riverside with 18 points.

Northeast 2B

Colfax 70, Asotin 28: Asher Cai scored 20 points and the visiting Bulldogs (6-1) defeated the Panthers (1-5).

Kayla Paine led Asotin with 22 points.

Liberty 85, Northwest Christian 40: Maisie Burnham scored 22 points and the Lancers (5-0) beat the visiting Crusaders (6-1) in a nonleague game.

Ellie Sander led Northwest Christian with 13 points.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 72, Tekoa-Rosalia 23: Dakota Killian scored 17 points and the visiting Broncos (4-2, 2-1) beat the Timberwolves (1-4, 0-2).

Northeast 1B

Odessa 69, Columbia 11: McKennah Davison scored 19 points and the visiting Tigers (4-1, 3-1) defeated the Lions (1-5, 1-3).

Lexauna Nelson scored six points for Columbia.

Northport 75, Cusick 33: Kylie Corcoran and Belle Stark scored 15 points apiece and the visiting Mustangs (1-4) beat the Cougars (0-3).

Jalyna Castillo led Cusick with 33 points.

Inchelium 79, Selkirk 50: Mia Pakootas scored 26 points, Erika Romero added 15 and the visiting Hornets (4-0, 3-0) beat the Rangers (3-3, 3-2).

Bree Dawson led Selkirk with 16 points.

Southeast 1B

Colton 65, Garfield-Palouse 47: Taylor Thomas scored 23 points and the Wildcats (3-3, 2-0) defeated the visiting Vikings (2-2, 0-2).

Kenzi Pedersen scored 15 points for Garfield-Palouse.

Pomeroy 43, Oakesdale 40: Heidi Heytvelt scored 15 points and the visiting Pirates (4-0, 2-0) defeated the Nighthawks (5-2, 2-1).

Lizzy Perry scored 11 points for Oakesdale.