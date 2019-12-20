SWX Home
Boys basketball: Gabe Tippett hits game-winner, Freeman beats West Valley

UPDATED: Fri., Dec. 20, 2019

From staff reports

Gabe Tippett hit the game-winning shot with less than 30 seconds left and the visiting Freeman (4-3, 1-0) beat West Valley (2-4, 0-1) 49-48 in a nonleague game.

Blaine Vasicek scored 24 points for the Eagles (2-4).

Boen Phelps scored 19 points for the Scotties (4-3).

Northeast A

Medical Lake 76, Colville 75 (OT): Jordan Petersen scored 19 points, Nick Mason added 18 and the visiting Cardinals (5-1, 2-0) beat the Indians (1-5, 0-2) in overtime.

Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 24 points.

Deer Park 50, Riverside 34: Jobi Gelder scored 15 points and the Stags (6-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Rams (3-4, 0-1).

Jaxon Betker led Riverside with 18 points.

Lakeside 69, Newport 41: Gabe Sossaman scored 25 points and the Eagles (4-4, 1-1) defeated the visiting Mustangs (4-2, 1-1).

Luke Nichols scored 11 points for Newport.

Northeast 2B

Colfax at Asotin: John Lustig scored 19 points and the visiting Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0) beat the Panthers (1-4, 0-1).

Noah Renzelman led Asotin with 19 points.

Liberty 75, Northwest Christian 49: Jacob Holling scored 20 points and the Lancers (5-0) defeated the visiting Crusaders (1-5) in a nonleague game.

Mica Littleton scored 19 points for Northwest Christian.

Tayshawn Colvin scored 15 points for Liberty, while teammate Austin Flaig had eight points and 15 rebounds.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 68, Tekoa-Rosalia 41: Drew Kelly scored 23 points and the visiting Broncos (4-2, 2-1) beat the Timberwolves (2-5, 0-2).

Garrett Naught led Tekoa-Rosalia with 17 points.

Northeast 1B

Cusick 72, Northport 25: Colton Seymour scored 17 points and the Panthers (5-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Mustangs (1-5, 1-3).

Jacob Corcoran led Northport with seven points.

Republic 65, Curlew 60: Lucas Larsen scored 17 points and the Tigers (2-4, 1-2) beat the visiting Cougars (0-5, 0-5).

Lane Olson scored 17 points for Curlew.

Selkirk 69, Inchelium 47: Justin Krabbenhoft scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and the Rangers (5-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Hornets (3-2, 2-2).

Ryan Zimmerman added 17 points for Selkirk.

Southeast 1B

Oakesdale 66, Pomeroy 38: Matthew Hockett scored 19 points and the Nighthawks (7-0, 3-0) defeated the visiting Pirates (1-4, 1-2).

Byron Stallcop scored 10 points for Pomeroy.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 56, Valley Christian 39: Chase Gerard, Brayton Shafer and Grady Murray scored 12 points apiece and the visiting Warriors (3-1) beat the Panthers (1-2).

Adam Bruno scored 12 points to lead Valley Christian.

