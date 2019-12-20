Area Sports Menu for Saturday, December 21

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Idaho at South Dakota State, 10 a.m.; Eastern Washington at Gonzaga, 2 p.m.; Incarnate Word at Washington State, 4.

College women: Miami Holiday Classic: Washington State vs. Miami, 8 a.m. Husky Classic: Vanderbilt vs. Washington, 4 p.m. Roo Holiday Classic: Eastern Washington vs. Bradley, 9 a.m. Southern Nevada Holiday Tournament: North Idaho vs. Southern Idaho, 11 a.m. Nonconference: Hawaii at Idaho, 2 p.m.

High school boys: NE 2B: Davenport at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Liberty at St. George’s, both 6 p.m. NE 1B: Cusick at Springdale, 4 p.m. Nonleague: Post Falls at Madison, 1:30 p.m.; Colville at Coeur d’Alene, 3; Reardan at Deer Park, 4; Hermiston at Lewiston, Genessee at Colton, both 5:30; Chewelah at Selkirk, Okanogan at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Tekoa-Rosalia at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, Inchelium at Kettle Falls, all 6; Cheney at Lakeland, Kellogg at Moscow, both 7; Northwest Christian at Genesis Prep, 7:30.

High school girls: NE 2B: Davenport at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, Liberty at St. George’s, both 4:30 p.m. Nonleague: Colville at Coeur d’Alene, 1:30 p.m.; Timberlake at Moscow, 2; Reardan at Deer Park, 2:30; Bonners Ferry at Lakeland, 3; Mt. Spokane at Annie Wright, Hermiston at Lewiston, Genessee at Colton, all 4; Chewelah at Selkirk, Inchelium at Kettle Falls, Tekoa-Rosalia at St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse, Okanogan at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, all 4:30; Northwest Christian at Genesis Prep, 6.

Football

College: Las Vegas Bowl: Washington vs. Boise State, 4:30 p.m.

Hockey

KIJHL: Nelson at Spokane, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:15 a.m.