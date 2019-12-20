Area roundup: Borislava Hristova leads Washington State women to tournament victory

From staff reports

Borislava Hristova scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Washington State defeated Southern 69-54 Friday in the Miami Holiday Classic in Coral Gables, Fla.

Chanelle Molina added 15 points and eight assists and Jovana Subasic scored 10 for the Cougars (7-4) .

Brittany Rose led Southern (2-8) with 10 points.

WSU led by one point at halftime (33-32) and through three quarters (46-45) before outscoring the Jaguars 23-9 in the fourth.

“I thought we were lifeless in the first two quarters and we just didn’t play to the (scouting report). There was no emotion or passion, so the challenge was to come back out in the second half and dedicate (which team) was going to control tempo,” WSU coach Kamie Ethridge said in a school news release. “I’m really happy with how our team responded, and we clearly got a grip on what we should be doing in the fourth and pulled away at that point.”

The Cougars will play tournament host Miami on Saturday.

Kansas City 66, EWU 55: Emily Ivory scored 20 points, making six 3-pointers, as the host Kangaroos (6-6) defeated the Eagles (1-7) at the Roo Holiday Classic in Missouri.

Bella Cravens led the Eagles with 13 points, Jessica McDowell-White added 11 and Jenna Dick scored 10. EWU suffered its third consecutive defeat.

EWU led 34-33 at the half before being outscored 19-9 in the third quarter.

The Eagles will continue the tournament Saturday, when they play Bradley.

Salt Lake 90, North Idaho 66: Awe Sidibe scored a game-high 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting as the Bruins (10-4) defeated the Cardinals (4-3) at the Southern Nevada Holiday Tournament in Las Vegas.

NIC had its three-game winning streak snapped.

Alex Carlton led the Cardinals with 20 points, making five 3-pointers. Anna Schrade added 16 points and five rebounds and Halle Eborall (Lake City HS) had 10 points and four assists.