Top-25 tilt: No. 17 Gonzaga women welcome No. 20 Missouri State to the Kennel in midmajor showdown

There won’t be a watch party at Riverfront Park on Friday night when the Gonzaga women host Missouri State.

That’s too bad, because based on national ranking, the Lady Bears are the best team – men’s or women’s – to visit the Kennel this year.

Friday night’s game, which matches No. 17 Gonzaga against No. 20 MSU, is full of superlatives.

It’s one of the biggest midmajor matchups of the year. In fact, it’s almost unheard of for ranked midmajors to meet under any circumstances, considering that all but four of this week’s Top 25 teams hail from Power 5 conferences.

It’s also the first regular-season matchup of top 20 teams in the Kennel and the first of any kind since 2011, when No. 20 Gonzaga hosted No. 8 UCLA in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

A year ago, Gonzaga knocked off No. 8 Stanford at McCarthey, but the Zags weren’t ranked at the time.

A win over Missouri State in the final nonconference game of the season would give the Zags a quality win that would come in handy come Selection Monday. It also would give the Zags an 11-1 nonconference record, matching the program best from last year.

“I’m happy to play this game and I’d like to play more teams like this,” GU coach Lisa Fortier said before practice on Thursday. “We’ve had this one circled.”

Presumably, so have the Lady Bears, who lost at home to GU 70-67 last December. That loss dropped MSU to 3-8, but the team rallied to finish atop the Missouri Valley Conference and reach the NCAAs.

The Bears didn’t stop there, knocking off Iowa State to reach the Sweet 16. After losing by nine to Stanford in the Elite Eight, they also lost coach Kellie Harper to her alma mater, Tennessee.

MSU returns five starters and all of its swagger under new coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Like GU, the Bears began the season outside the rankings but moved up on the strength of a 9-1 record that includes wins over Power 5 teams Minnesota, Oklahoma and Missouri.

And like Gonzaga (10-1), the Bears’ only loss was on the road against a top-10 Pac-12 team. They lost 80-69 at No. 6 Oregon State on Nov. 17.

On the court, the Bears remind Fortier of her team: versatile, deep and not reliant on one player.

“They have an inside-outside presence, and a lot of teams don’t have that,” Fortier said. “They’re also extremely physical.”

GU forward LeeAnne Wirth doesn’t recall much from last year’s meeting, but she hasn’t forgotten that.

“They were really physical,” Wirth said. “We just have to come out ready to come out and end this nonconference season with a bang.”

To do that, they’ll have to stop senior Alexa Willard, a 6-foot-2 guard who averages 17.8 points and almost four rebounds. Willard shoots 49% percent from the field and even better – 53.7% – from beyond the arc.

Fortier said she wasn’t sure who would be the primary defender on Willard, but said GU guards don’t “have the same kind of length that she has.”

“Whoever it is, they’re going to get help,” Fortier said. “We don’t leave anyone on an island.”

Inside, 6-1 sophomore forward Jasmine Franklin averages 12.3 points and almost 10 rebounds.