GSL girls: Ellie Boni scores 19 points to lead University over Mead

From staff reports

Elli Boni scored 19 points and University cruised to a 62-36 win over visiting Mead in a Greater Spokane League game on Thursday.

Jacksen McCliment-Call scored 12 points and Tyler McCliment-Call added 10 for U-Hi (3-2, 2-1).

Kyle Momberg led Mead (6-2, 2-2) with 12 points and Joelnell Momberg added 11.

The Titans led 14-7 after the first quarter and pulled away with an 18-2 run in the third, capitalized by 3-pointers by Boni and Jacksen McCliment-Call on consecutive possessions near the end of the quarter.

Central Valley 65, Ferris 34: MJ Bruno scored 18 points and the Bears (5-2, 3-1) topped the visiting Saxons (3-4, 2-2).

Abby Lewis added 11 points for CV, which sprinted to a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and used a 15-8 third-quarter run, including consecutive baskets by Chloe Williams, Bruno and Abby Lewis near the end of the frame, to pull away.

Jordyn Gieffers and Elliot Hencz scored seven points apiece to pace Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 57, Lewis and Clark 50: Addie Derzay scored 17 points, going 7 of 8 from the free-throw line, and the visiting Bullpups (3-2, 3-1) beat the Tigers (4-3, 2-2).

Demi Howlett, Lakin Gardner and Sitara Byrd scored 10 points apiece for G-Prep.

Ellie Schmidt led LC with 14 points and Andie Zylak added 12.

G-Prep led by nine at intermission, but LC used a 21-15 run in the third to close the gap.

LC got to within one on a Schmidt field goal early in the fourth, but Derzay hit a 3 on the next possession and made four consecutive free throws at the end to seal it.

North Central 59, Rogers 33: Hannah Hamilton and Justine Tonasket scored 12 points apiece and the Indians (3-4, 1-2) beat the visiting Pirates (1-5, 0-3).

NC hit 18 of 29 at the line while Rogers went 3 of 14.

Regina Flemming hit a pair of 3-pointers and led Rogers with 10 points.