GSL boys: Noah Sanders scores 24 points to help Central Valley down Ferris

From staff reports

Noah Sanders scored 24 points, including three 3-pointers, and Central Valley beat visiting Ferris 69-61 in a Greater Spokane League game on Thursday.

Gavin Gilstrap had 17 points, Jayce Simmons added 11 and Dylan Darling had 10 for the Bears (6-1, 3-0).

Cole Omlin led the Saxons (5-3, 2-2) with 18 points. McCoy Spink added 15 and Zach Fleming finished with 12.

CV led by one entering the fourth quarter. Sanders made a couple of quick baskets to push the lead to five. Gilstrap scored twice on the inside and Simmons added a bucket for a six-point run and nine-point lead midway through the quarter.

A Fleming 3-pointer got it back to six, but CV hit its free throws down the stretch to hold off a comeback.

Gonzaga Prep 61, Lewis and Clark 41: Liam Lloyd scored 29 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Bullpups (5-3, 3-1) downed the Tigers (0-5, 0-3).

G-Prep led 26-11 after the first quarter.

Joel Zylak led LC with 16 points and Miles Heath added 11.

Mead 76, University 63: Tyson Rogalette scored 29 points and the visiting Panthers (5-2, 3-1) topped the Titans (2-5, 1-3).

Jordan Mulder added 18 points for Mead. Adonis Winkler-Coty led U-Hi with 16 points, Conrad Bippes had 15 and Jeremiah Sibley added 11.

Mead led by one entering the fourth quarter but used a 23-11 run to pull away.

Up by three midway through the frame, Mead’s Ryan Mount drilled a 3, then Zack Reighard made a pair at the line to push it to eight.

North Central 36, Rogers 34: Maddox Schoeffler scored 10 points and the Indians (1-5, 1-1) edged the visiting Pirates (1-5, 0-3).

Evan Nomee led Rogers with 19 points.

Rogers was up four late, but NC’s Donovan Renz hit a pair at the line and Laterrian Thompson’s bucket on the next trip tied it. Schoeffler broke the tie with a basket. After a Rogers timeout, the Pirates couldn’t find the equalizer as time expired.