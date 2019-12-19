GSL boys: Noah Sanders scores 24 points to help Central Valley down Ferris
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 19, 2019
Noah Sanders scored 24 points, including three 3-pointers, and Central Valley beat visiting Ferris 69-61 in a Greater Spokane League game on Thursday.
Gavin Gilstrap had 17 points, Jayce Simmons added 11 and Dylan Darling had 10 for the Bears (6-1, 3-0).
Cole Omlin led the Saxons (5-3, 2-2) with 18 points. McCoy Spink added 15 and Zach Fleming finished with 12.
CV led by one entering the fourth quarter. Sanders made a couple of quick baskets to push the lead to five. Gilstrap scored twice on the inside and Simmons added a bucket for a six-point run and nine-point lead midway through the quarter.
A Fleming 3-pointer got it back to six, but CV hit its free throws down the stretch to hold off a comeback.
Gonzaga Prep 61, Lewis and Clark 41: Liam Lloyd scored 29 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Bullpups (5-3, 3-1) downed the Tigers (0-5, 0-3).
G-Prep led 26-11 after the first quarter.
Joel Zylak led LC with 16 points and Miles Heath added 11.
Mead 76, University 63: Tyson Rogalette scored 29 points and the visiting Panthers (5-2, 3-1) topped the Titans (2-5, 1-3).
Jordan Mulder added 18 points for Mead. Adonis Winkler-Coty led U-Hi with 16 points, Conrad Bippes had 15 and Jeremiah Sibley added 11.
Mead led by one entering the fourth quarter but used a 23-11 run to pull away.
Up by three midway through the frame, Mead’s Ryan Mount drilled a 3, then Zack Reighard made a pair at the line to push it to eight.
North Central 36, Rogers 34: Maddox Schoeffler scored 10 points and the Indians (1-5, 1-1) edged the visiting Pirates (1-5, 0-3).
Evan Nomee led Rogers with 19 points.
Rogers was up four late, but NC’s Donovan Renz hit a pair at the line and Laterrian Thompson’s bucket on the next trip tied it. Schoeffler broke the tie with a basket. After a Rogers timeout, the Pirates couldn’t find the equalizer as time expired.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.