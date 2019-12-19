SWX Home
Girls basketball: Lizzy Perry helps Oakesdale knock off Asotin in nonleague game

UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 19, 2019

From staff reports

Oakesdale 48, Asotin 23: Lizzy Perry scored 13 points, Jessie Reed added 11 and the visiting Nighthawks (5-1) beat the Panthers (1-4) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Kayla Paine led Asotin with 10 points.

Odessa 55, Reardan 41: Ashlyn Neilsen scored 17 points, Grace Nelson added 16 and the Tigers (3-1) defeated the visiting Indians (2-2) in a nonleague game. Ayden Krupke scored 16 points and Kim Dewey had 13 for Reardan.

Idaho

Lake City 60, Lewiston 46: Brooklyn Rewers scored 27 points and the Timberwolves (7-2, 1-0) defeated the Bengals (1-7, 0-1). Tai Bausch scored 15 points for Lewiston.

Sandpoint 64, Bonners Ferry 54: Dawson Driggs scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (7-5) beat the Badgers (4-4) in a nonleague game. Baylee Blackmore had a game-high 22 for Bonners Ferry.

Timberlake 49, Lakeland 28: Brooke Jessen scored 16 points, Taryn Soumas added 13 and the Tigers (6-4) defeated the Hawks (3-7) in a nonleague game.

Wallace 60, Mullan 23: Jaden House scored 17 points and the Miners (5-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-3, 0-1) on Thursday. Emily Dykes led Mullan with 15 points.

