Boys basketball: Ryan Moffet goes for 36 points and Odessa downs Reardan in nonleague game
Thu., Dec. 19, 2019
Odessa 70, Reardan 41: Ryan Moffet scored 36 points and the Tigers (3-0) defeated the Indians (4-1) in a nonleague game. Marcus King added 12 points for Odessa. Zane Perleberg led Reardan with 14 points.
Chewelah 76, Springdale 32: Nick Franks scored 17 points and the visiting Cougars (3-4) defeated the Chargers (3-3) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Lucas Kubik had 16 points and Bradly Larson added 13 for Chewelah. Ezric Green led Springdale with eight points.
Oakesdale 49, Asotin 24: Kit Hockett scored 13 points, Simon Anderson had 11 and Matthew Hockett added 10 and the visiting Nighthawks (6-0) defeated the Panthers (1-3) in a nonleague game.
Idaho
Lewiston 62, Moscow 46: Jace McKarcher scored 17 points, George Forsman added 15 and the Bengals (3-1) defeated the visiting Bears (2-3) in nonleague game on Thursday. Benny Kitchel scored 17 points for Moscow.
