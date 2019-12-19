Area Sports Menu for Friday, December 20

Basketball

College women: Miami Holiday Classic: Washington State vs. Southern, 11:15 a.m. Husky Classic: San Francisco vs. Washington, 6 p.m. Roo Holiday Classic: Eastern Washington vs. Kansas City, 1 p.m. Southern Nevada Holiday Tournament: North Idaho vs. Salt Lake, 1:30 p.m. Nonconference: Missouri State at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.

High school boys: GNL: Freeman at West Valley, 7 p.m. NEA: Newport at Lakeside (WA), Riverside at Deer Park, Medical Lake at Colville, all 5:30 p.m. IML: Bonners Ferry at St. Maries, 7 p.m. NE 2B: Colfax at Asotin, Northwest Christian at Liberty, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Tekoa-Rosalia, all 7:30 p.m. NE 1B: Northport at Cusick, Odessa at Columbia, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Valley Christian, Curlew at Republic, Inchelium at Selkirk, all 7:30. SE 1B: Garfield-Palouse at Colton, Pomeroy at Oakesdale, both 7:30 p.m. Nonleague: Post Falls at Rigby, 7:30 p.m.

High school girls: GNL: Freeman at West Valley, 5:30 p.m. NEA: Newport at Lakeside (WA), Riverside at Deer Park, Medical Lake at Colville, all 7:15 p.m. NE 2B: Northwest Christian at Liberty, Colfax at Asotin, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague at Tekoa-Rosalia, all 6 p.m. NE 1B: Curlew at Republic, Northport at Cusick, Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Valley Christian, Odessa at Columbia, Inchelium at Selkirk, all 6. SE 1B: Garfield-Palouse at Colton, Pomeroy at Oakesdale, both 6 p.m. Nonleague: Post Falls at North Central, 5:30 p.m.; Mt. Spokane at Cashmere, 7:30.

Hockey

KIJHL: Spokane at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.