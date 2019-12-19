Area roundup: Washington State soccer extends coach Todd Shulenberger through 2025

From staff reports

Washington State women’s soccer coach Todd Shulenberger has been extended through the 2025 season, director of athletics Pat Chun announced Thursday.

“Coach Shulenberger has built one of the premiere soccer programs in the country at Washington State University,” Chun said in a school release. “He continues to recruit and develop a program filled with extraordinary young women who have high character, are exceptional leaders, and strive to be the best in everything they do.”

The Cougars reached the College Cup semifinals earlier this month in Shulenberger’s fifth season at the helm. The Cougars also announced Tuesday that Trinity Rodman, one of the nation’s top high school forwards, signed a letter of intent to play at WSU.

“This historic ride into the College Cup with my amazing staff and players was incredible,” Shulenberger said. “Cougar Soccer is now in the national spotlight and we are all very excited to move forward in the years to come.”

Washington State is 61-36-8 under Shulenberger.

Women’s basketball

Whitworth 89, Lewis-Clark State 83: Jordan Smith and Quincy McDeid poured in 26 points apiece to carry the Pirates (7-2) to a nonconference win over the Warriors (9-3) at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Smith (18) and McDeid (17) combined for 35 points in the second half, and the Pirates erased a 39-35 deficit at halftime for their fourth straight win.

Courtney Gray and Talia Brandner scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Whitworth. Jansen Edmiston led LCSC with 20 points.

Utah State Eastern 76, North Idaho 45: The Cardinals (3-3) trailed 47-22 at halftime in a loss to the Eagles (13-2) at the Southern Nevada Holiday Tournament in Henderson, Nevada. No other details were available.