Women’s Top 25 roundup: No. 1 Stanford women beat No. 23 Tennessee to improve to 10-0

STANFORD, Calif. – Kiana Williams had 19 points and seven assists and No. 1 Stanford beat No. 23 Tennessee 78-51 on Wednesday night to improve to 10-0.

Lexie Hull added 11 points and nine rebounds to help the Cardinal move within a victory of the program’s best start since openig 11-0 in 2012-13. Freshman Francesca Belibi came off the bench to contribute seven points and three blocked shots before fouling out.

Rennia Davis scored 14 points to lead Tennessee (8-2), but shot just 5 for 20 and no other Lady Vols reached double figures.

Hall of Fame Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer’s team, one of four Pac-12 programs ranked in the Top 10, played in-your-face, swarming defense to stymie the Lady Vols in the latest edition of a storied series that began in 1988 at Knoxville, Tennessee. That’s where the Cardinal captured the first of their two national championships in 1990.

(7) Baylor 111, Arkansas State 43

WACO, Texas – Juicy Landrum set an NCAA record by making 14 3-pointers for all of her career-high 42 points for Baylor.

Landrum attempted all but one of her 24 shots from 3-point range as Baylor (9-1) shot 46% from beyond the arc (15 of 33) and 59% overall. She also had eight rebounds and seven assists.

Trinity Oliver had the other 3 in Baylor’s 56th consecutive home nonconference victory since a loss to UConn in January 2014.

Landrum had nine 3s in the second half and made her the record-breaking shot with just over 2 minutes left. She was immediately replaced, getting a standing ovation as she walked to the bench.

The previous NCAA record for 3s was 13 by Lamar’s Moe Kinard in 2018. Landrum shattered the Baylor mark of nine 3-pointers held by Odyssey Sims and Mandy Hayworth.

Nalyssa Smith was 6 of 6 from the field and finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. Queen Egbo had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Jireh Washington led Arkansas State (3-7) with 16 points.

(8) Florida State 70, North Florida 41

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Freshman forward River Baldwin scored a season-best 19 points, Kiah Gillespie added 13 points and eight rebounds and Florida State routed North Florida.

Florida State is 11-0 for the second time in school history. The school record for the best start is 12-0 in 2004-05. Baldwin shot 8 of 10 from the floor and had eight rebounds and three steals in 20 minutes.

Jazz Bond had 14 points for North Florida (5-6).

(13) Maryland 114, Georgia State 41

ATLANTA – Taylor Mikesell and Blair Watson each scored 23 points for Maryland.

Watson made six 3-pointers in the first half and scored 20 points to help Maryland lead 57-17 at the break. The Terrapins (9-2) led 20-2 and added two 10-0 runs in the second quarter. Mikesell and Watson finished with seven 3-pointers apiece, career highs for both.

Shaquanda Miller-McCray scored 10 points for Georgia State (1-8).