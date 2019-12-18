Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga hosts North Carolina

Follow along here as the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-1) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 6. You can watch the game on ESPN2.
That forces UNC (and us, to a way lesser degree) to move on to Plan B. Minus Anthony, the Tar Heels’ next-best scoring options become forwards Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot.
Brooks, a bouncy 6-foot-9 junior, has been a steady contributor at 12.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Brooks scored 17 points on a gimpy ankle in Sunday’s loss to Wofford. He had nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks in North Carolina’s 103-90 home win over Gonzaga last season.
Bacot, a five-star recruit, posted 23 points in a win over Oregon. He averages 10.3 points and 8.6 boards. Bacot was shooting 58.2% before a 2-of-14 effort Sunday dropped his accuracy to 50.6%.
Brooks and Bacot are strong rebounders, particularly on the offensive glass. Arizona stung GU with 17 offensive rebounds Saturday. UNC leads the nation in rebounding (46.3 per game) and ranks second with 15.2 offensive boards.
Gonzaga’s frontcourt options could be limited. Killian Tillie sprained his ankle against Arizona, and Anton Watson is contending with the effects of a shoulder subluxation.
Some combination of starting center Filip Petrusev, Tillie and Drew Timme will match up against Brooks and Bacot at both ends of the court. One thing to monitor: Which frontcourt can stay out of foul trouble? Gonzaga, particularly Petrusev and Timme, has applied foul pressure on opponents, something that could have a major impact in Wednesday’s game.
Leaders
POINTS
PPG
FG%
FT%
UNC: Cole Anthony
19.1
36.8
67.9
GU: Filip Petrusev
15.8
52.2
67.1
REBOUNDS
RPG
DRPG
ORGP
UNC: Armando Bacot
8.6
5.1
3.5
GU: Filip Petrusev
8.4
5.5
2.9
ASSISTS
APG
TOPG
MPG
UNC: Cole Anthony
3.6
3.8
33.1
GU: Joel Ayayi
4.1
1.3
27.5
Team stats
UNC
GU
Points
68.4
85.8
Points allowed
66.1
66.3
Field goal%
39.8
49.7
Rebounds
46.3
41.9
Assists
13.4
17.3
Blocks
5.0
7.2
Steals
7.5
7.8
Streak
Lost 3
Won 3
Game preview
