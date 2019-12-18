Updates: No. 2 Gonzaga hosts North Carolina

Follow along here as the No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-1) host the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. Tipoff is scheduled for 6. You can watch the game on ESPN2.

Pregame

@ZagKennelClub should be in full force this evening & from what we’ve seen so far, we’re HYPED pic.twitter.com/AaKuNJ15DI — Gonzaga University (@GonzagaU) December 18, 2019

Shoot arounds and prep done for @UNC_Basketball and @ZagMBB I have the call on @westwood1sports with Ryan Radtke. Biggest name to ever come to The Kennel in Spokane and should be an amazing atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/wZPhZlyXyu — Dan Dickau (@dandickau21) December 18, 2019

Shots up in McCarthey Athletic Center 🏀#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/y095FHxKRb — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) December 18, 2019

There may or may not be a little 🎁 on every seat for the game tonight 👀



Courtesy of our friends at @NorthernQuest 💯💯#UnitedWeZag pic.twitter.com/IW0TVbrTLl — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 18, 2019

“He’s always willing to make time for us. He’s a great dad.” - Joe Few



Take a look inside how Mark Few balances coaching @ZagMBB and spending time with his family in the next episode of “NCAA Men of March” on CBS Sports Network. Tune in this Sunday at 6 PM EST pic.twitter.com/mYRWONUp5Z — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) December 18, 2019

Key matchup

The Cole Anthony-Ryan Woolridge matchup was a shoo-in for No. 1, but that changed with North Carolina’s star point guard out 4-6 weeks with a partially torn meniscus.

That forces UNC (and us, to a way lesser degree) to move on to Plan B. Minus Anthony, the Tar Heels’ next-best scoring options become forwards Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot.

Brooks, a bouncy 6-foot-9 junior, has been a steady contributor at 12.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Brooks scored 17 points on a gimpy ankle in Sunday’s loss to Wofford. He had nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks in North Carolina’s 103-90 home win over Gonzaga last season.

Bacot, a five-star recruit, posted 23 points in a win over Oregon. He averages 10.3 points and 8.6 boards. Bacot was shooting 58.2% before a 2-of-14 effort Sunday dropped his accuracy to 50.6%.

Brooks and Bacot are strong rebounders, particularly on the offensive glass. Arizona stung GU with 17 offensive rebounds Saturday. UNC leads the nation in rebounding (46.3 per game) and ranks second with 15.2 offensive boards.

Gonzaga’s frontcourt options could be limited. Killian Tillie sprained his ankle against Arizona, and Anton Watson is contending with the effects of a shoulder subluxation.

Some combination of starting center Filip Petrusev, Tillie and Drew Timme will match up against Brooks and Bacot at both ends of the court. One thing to monitor: Which frontcourt can stay out of foul trouble? Gonzaga, particularly Petrusev and Timme, has applied foul pressure on opponents, something that could have a major impact in Wednesday’s game.

Leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% UNC: Cole Anthony 19.1 36.8 67.9 GU: Filip Petrusev 15.8 52.2 67.1

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORGP UNC: Armando Bacot 8.6 5.1 3.5 GU: Filip Petrusev 8.4 5.5 2.9

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG UNC: Cole Anthony 3.6 3.8 33.1 GU: Joel Ayayi 4.1 1.3 27.5

Team stats

UNC GU Points 68.4 85.8 Points allowed 66.1 66.3 Field goal% 39.8 49.7 Rebounds 46.3 41.9 Assists 13.4 17.3 Blocks 5.0 7.2 Steals 7.5 7.8 Streak Lost 3 Won 3

Game preview

Gonzaga vs. North Carolina in Spokane: More proof good things happen when Mark Few, Roy Williams get together Both teams participated in the 2017 PK80 in Portland, a 16-team birthday bash for Nike co-founder Phil Knight. At a social event prior to the tournament, Williams and Few were chatting when Williams suggested a home-and-home series. Few was on board immediately. | Read more »

More on the Zags

John Blanchette: Call the Gonzaga Bulldogs whatever you want, as long as you give them a call By now, you’re probably so sick of the descriptive “blue bloods” that you might even skip whatever moral tug-of-war embroils Tom Selleck on the tube come Friday night – or at least avoid the title sequence. | Read more »

Vince Grippi: With ESPN coming to town for Gonzaga’s showdown with North Carolina, it’s time to bust out the ‘Broadcast Bingo’ boards No, it won’t be Bill Walton. Rest easy Zag fans. | Read more »

Rob Curley: Making hoops history under the Pavilion’s new lights There are so many examples of Gonzaga’s game-changing moments that many folks can rattle them off with almost no thought. There’s Casey Calvary’s tip-in against Florida in 1999 that launched one of the longest continuous NCAA Tournament streaks in all of college basketball. It almost seems like yesterday, except no current Zags player had been born when Calvary was shattering backboards on national TV. | Read more »

A quieter Kennel: Support from student section sputters, but Gonzaga’s home advantage still strong “The Hum,” “Zombie Nation” and “Thunderstruck” are the songs that signal Gonzaga’s Kennel Club to start making its presence felt. | Read more »

McCarthey’s limits: When big games come to town, what would it be like to have more seats in the Kennel Every season, Bulldog fans question the foresight in futureproofing the Kennel. Why was the capacity capped at 6,000? The short answer is that is what the administration decided on. | Read more »

Gonzaga-North Carolina: By the numbers From enrollment to arena size, take a look at how the Bulldogs and Tar Heels stack up before they take the court Wednesday in Spokane. | Read more »

North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony sidelined for Wednesday’s game against Gonzaga North Carolina will be without standout point guard Cole Anthony for Wednesday’s game against No. 2 Gonzaga at McCarthey Athletic Center. | Read more »

“You dream about beating North Carolina:” How Gonzaga managed to upset the No. 2 Tar Heels in 2006 GU’s 82-74 upset over the Tar Heels served as another key building block in the program’s rise nationally. It was Gonzaga’s biggest win by ranking until the Zags’ knocked off No. 1 Duke last season at the Maui Invitational. | Read more »

Josh Heytvelt was prime-time player against Tyler Hansbrough, UNC Josh Heytvelt can’t recall many specific plays from Gonzaga’s 82-74 win over No. 2 North Carolina in 2006, but he clearly remembers one source of motivation: ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. | Read more »

Through the years: North Carolina has owned series since Gonzaga’s breakthrough win in 2006 Over the years, the Gonzaga and North Carolina men’s basketball teams have squared off four times. After the Zags pulled off a signature victory in 2006 at Madison Square Garden, the Tar Heels have reeled off three straight wins, including 2017’s National Championship matchup. On Wednesday, No. 2-ranked GU looks to break its three-game losing streak to UNC when the Tar Heels visit McCarthey Athletic Center for a 6 p.m. tip. | Read more »

Gonzaga-North Carolina is a hot ticket; don’t count on any last-minute bargains The hottest tickets in town are for Wednesday’s event at the McCarthey Athletic Center between No. 2-ranked Gonzaga and the University of North Carolina. As has been the case for every single game in the McCarthey Athletic Center, this matchup is sold out. | Read more »

Gonzaga’s top 5 McCarthey matchups gets new addition with North Carolina visiting Wednesday This space is dedicated to Gonzaga’s five most-anticipated McCarthey Athletic Center matchups since the cozy 6,000-seat building opened in October 2004. | Read more »

Gonzaga rewind: UW, Arizona games quality prep for matchup against North Carolina Gonzaga probably couldn’t have scheduled two better games to prepare for North Carolina’s visit than its road victories over Washington and Arizona in the last week. | Read more »

Analysis: Gonzaga outplays, then outlasts No. 15 Arizona, 84-80 Gonzaga held on 84-80 in front of 14,644 at the McKale Center, registering its second big road win over a Pac-12 Conference title contender a week, following its 83-76 victory over Washington last Sunday. | Read more »