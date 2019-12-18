SWX Home
Reader photo: An expert diver

Jerry Rolwes took this photo of a bald eagle diving toward Lake Coeur d’Alene on Nov. 30. Rolwes took the photo from the north shore drive before the last boat ramp. (COURTESY of Jerry Rolwes)
Jerry Rolwes took this photo of a bald eagle diving toward Lake Coeur d’Alene on Nov. 30. Rolwes took the photo from the north shore drive before the last boat ramp.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

