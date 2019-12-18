On the air
Wed., Dec. 18, 2019
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Wofford at Duke … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Maryland at Seton Hall … FS1
5:30 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Colorado … Pac-12
6 p.m.: North Carolina State at Auburn … ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Florida A&M at Washington State … Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Utah at Atlanta … Root (Comcast only)
5 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee … TNT
7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Clippers … TNT
Basketball, G League Winter Showcase
Noon: Maine vs. Canton … ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Stockton vs. Delaward … NBA
2:30 p.m.: South Bay vs. Lakeland … ESPNU
5 p.m.: Capital City vs. Iowa … ESPNU
6 p.m.: Austin vs. College Park … NBA
7:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente … ESPNU
Golf
6:30 p.m.: EPGA Tour, Australian PGA Championship … Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Boston … NBC Sports
7 p.m.: Vegas at Vancouver … Root (Idaho Comcast only)
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Volleyball, NCAA Tournament
4 p.m.: Baylor vs. Wisconsin … ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Stanford vs. Minnesota … ESPN
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7:30 p.m.: Florida A&M at Washington State … 920-AM
Basketball, high school boys
7 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep at Lewis and Clark … 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
