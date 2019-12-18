On the air

SWX Home
Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Wofford at Duke … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Maryland at Seton Hall … FS1

5:30 p.m.: Prairie View A&M at Colorado … Pac-12

6 p.m.: North Carolina State at Auburn … ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Florida A&M at Washington State … Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Utah at Atlanta … Root (Comcast only)

5 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee … TNT

7:30 p.m.: Houston at L.A. Clippers … TNT

Basketball, G League Winter Showcase

Noon: Maine vs. Canton … ESPNU

12:30 p.m.: Stockton vs. Delaward … NBA

2:30 p.m.: South Bay vs. Lakeland … ESPNU

5 p.m.: Capital City vs. Iowa … ESPNU

6 p.m.: Austin vs. College Park … NBA

7:30 p.m.: Sioux Falls vs. Agua Caliente … ESPNU

Golf

6:30 p.m.: EPGA Tour, Australian PGA Championship … Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: N.Y. Islanders at Boston … NBC Sports

7 p.m.: Vegas at Vancouver … Root (Idaho Comcast only)

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Volleyball, NCAA Tournament

4 p.m.: Baylor vs. Wisconsin … ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Stanford vs. Minnesota … ESPN

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7:30 p.m.: Florida A&M at Washington State … 920-AM

Basketball, high school boys

7 p.m.: Gonzaga Prep at Lewis and Clark … 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

