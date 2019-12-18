NBA roundup: Miami snaps 76ers’ 14-game home winning streak, wins 108-104

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA – Kendrick Nunn scored 26 points to help the Miami Heat hand the Philadelphia 76ers their first home loss of the season, 108-104 on Wednesday night.

The 76ers had been 14-0 at home, including a 113-86 victory over the Heat last month.

Tobias Harris buried a 3-pointer for the Sixers with 25.5 seconds left that made it 106-104 and they had sudden life when Nunn missed twice at the free throw line. Al Horford, though, missed an open 3-point attempt from the wing and the Heat escaped in a thriller.

Bam Adebayo scored 23 points and Duncan Robinson had 15 for the Heat. Robinson made a pair of 3s in the fourth that stretched the lead to 14 points, and Nunn buried a 30-footer for a 99-83 lead.

Joel Embiid, who missed Sunday’s rout by the Nets with an upper respiratory illness, had 22 points and 19 rebounds. Harris scored 20 points.

Jimmy Butler scored 14 points for the Heat and was pretty much a non-factor until late in his second game back in Philadelphia.

Pelicans 107, Timberwolves 99

MINNEAPOLIS – Brandon Ingram scored 34 points and New Orleans snapped its 13-game losing streak with a win over short-handed Minnesota.

Jrue Holiday had 18 points and Lonzo Ball added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists off the bench for New Orleans, which was coming off a 108-101 overtime loss at home to Brooklyn a night earlier.

Playing without leading scorer and rebounder Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota lost its seventh straight game after shooting 38% from the field. Andrew Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 27 points.

Raptors 112, Pistons 99

DETROIT – Kyle Lowry had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double and Toronto had an 11-0 run in the third quarter on its way to a win over Detroit.

The Raptors were without guard Fred VanVleet because of right knee injury. Then center Marc Gasol left in the first quarter with a left hamstring strain. Toronto still had enough firepower to handle the Pistons.

Detroit allowed 133 points in a loss to Washington on Monday night. The Pistons got frontcourt standouts Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond back from their injuries for this game, but they still allowed 70 points in the first half and 40 in the second quarter.

Drummond had 22 points and 18 rebounds for Detroit.

Cavaliers 100, Hornets 98

CLEVELAND – Collin Sexton scored 23 points, Cedi Osman had 18 and Cleveland held off a late Charlotte comeback.

Cleveland, which had lost 16 of 18, led the entire game but nearly squandered a 24-point lead in the third quarter.

Terry Rozier scored a career-high 35 points for Charlotte and hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, the last coming with 21 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to 100-98.

Sexton dribbled the ball off his foot and out of bounds with 16 seconds left. Rozier popped open at the top of the key for a wide-open 3 with three seconds to go, but the shot hit off the rim and Sexton grabbed the rebound to finally secure the victory for the Cavs.

Rozier was 12 of 27 from the field and 7 of 15 on 3-pointers. Cody Zeller had 15 points for the Hornets.

Kevin Love had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Cleveland. Tristan Thompson added 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Bulls 110, Wizards 109

WASHINGTON – Wendell Carter Jr. made a layup with 9.1 seconds left in overtime, completing Chicago’s rally from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat Washington.

Zach LaVine capped a 21-3 Bulls run with three free throws that tied the game at 96 with 5.5 seconds left in the fourth. Bradley Beal hit a jumper with 0.5 seconds remaining to put Washington ahead 98-96, but LaVine was fouled on the ensuing inbound play and hit two free throws to force OT.

Lauri Markkanen’s alley-oop basket gave the Bulls their first lead since the first quarter, 106-105 with 1:47 left in overtime.

Markkanen had 31 points and nine rebounds, and LaVine added 24 points.

Davis Bertans led Washington with 26 points, and Beal finished with 22.

In his return to Washington, former Wizards player Tomas Satoransky had 17 points.

Thunder 126, Grizzlies 122

OKLAHOMA CITY – Dennis Schroder scored 31 points, and Oklahoma City overcame a 24-point deficit and beat Memphis.

Danilo Gallinari and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 18 for the Thunder, who rallied from 26 points down to beat the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Brandon Clarke scored 27 points, Jonas Valanciunas scored 24 and Ja Morant added 22 for the Grizzlies.

Nuggets 113, Magic 104

DENVER – Jamal Murray and Paul Millsap helped fuel a 24-0 run in the third quarter and Denver rallied to beat Orlando for the eighth straight time.

Murray finished with 33 points, including 13 in the pivotal third quarter. Millsap scored 14 of his 15 points during the third in his return from a strained quadriceps.

Trailing 69-50 with 9:18 left in the third, the Nuggets stormed back as they held the Magic scoreless for more than six minutes.

Nikola Jokic added 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic scored 20 for the Magic, while D.J. Augustin added 18.

Celtics 109, Mavericks 103

DALLAS – Kemba Walker scored 32 points and Jaylen Brown had 26 as Boston beat Dallas.

Jayson Tatum added 24 points to help Boston prevail on a night when both teams were missing key players and struggled to shoot 40% from the field.

The Celtics held the Mavs 15 points below their season average, including a Dallas season-low 18 in the third quarter, with Luka Doncic’s absence felt more than in Dallas’ win Monday over Milwaukee.

Doncic sat out his second straight game for the Mavericks with a right ankle sprain, while Boston was without Gordon Hayward (left foot soreness) and Marcus Smart (left eye infection).

Kristaps Porzingis led Dallas with 23 points and 13 rebounds but fouled out in the final minute. Seth Curry added 20 points.

Trail Blazers 122, Warriors 112

PORTLAND, Ore. – Damian Lillard had 31 points and a season-high 13 assists, Hassan Whiteside grabbed 23 rebounds and Portland beat Golden State.

CJ McCollum scored 30 points and Carmelo Anthony added 17 for Portland. Whiteside also scored 16 points.

D’Angelo Russell led Golden State with 26 points and seven assists.

Lillard set the tone in the first quarter. Going against the team he grew up rooting for, Lillard had 16 points and five assists in the opening quarter to help the Blazers build a 40-29 halftime lead.