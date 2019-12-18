Live updates: Washington State looks to capitalize on fifth consecutive bowl appearance as Early Signing Period opens

For the umpteenth time under eighth-year coach Mike Leach, Washington State will sign a recruiting class that won’t look nearly as impressive as that of its peers in the Pac-12 Conference. Yet, once the fax machines slow down and the last letter of intents trickle in, Leach and his coaching staff will return to Rogers Field and shift their attention back to preparation for the Dec. 27 Cheez-It Bowl vs. Air Force.

And how many Pac-12 programs can flaunt at least five consecutive postseason appearances? There’s just four: UW (10), USC (7), Utah (6) and WSU (5). Surely, the Cougars used that superlative on the recruiting trail these last few weeks as they put together the last pieces of their 2020 recruiting class.

As the letters of intent roll in throughout the morning and early afternoon, we’ll track them in real time, providing full player bios below with links to Twitter profiles, highlight tapes and quotes from WSU assistant coaches as they visit with the broadcasting team of Matt Chazanow, Alex Brink and Jessamyn McIntyre on the signing day show.

♦ ♦ ♦

Position: Defensive tackle

High school: Avon (Avon, Ind.)

Height/weight: 6-0, 250

Other notable offers: Indiana

On James: If iron sharpens iron, then imagine the work James got in the Indianapolis suburbs, practicing opposite Notre Dame-bound Blake Fisher, a 6-foot-5, 340-pound offensive tackle at Avon who’s considered the ninth-best offensive lineman in the country and holds offers from Alabama, LSU, Georgia and Ohio State. Working against James probably didn’t hurt Fisher, either. The only Midwest prospect in this recruiting class, James had a monster senior season at Avon, finishing with 71 total tackles and six tackles-for-loss, including five sacks. He added 11 quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery for an Orioles team that finished the season 9-1 overall and 7-0 in conference play. James recently posted a video of his personal record back squat, a 750-pound lift that was performed in front of Avon teammates and coaches.