Lake Roosevelt stays open during winter with limited services

From staff reports

Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area is open during the winter, but facilities are limited.

All dumpsters and trash cans have been removed from campgrounds, boat launches and day-use areas. Take trash home for disposal. Do not leave it there or dispose of it in fire rings.

Dumpsters will be redistributed by May 1, weather and road conditions permitting.

Snow removal and sanding procedures began Nov. 1 and end March 31.

The following locations are plowed on an as-needed basis:

Kettle Falls boat launch

Gifford boat launch

Fort Spokane boat launch and first campground loop road only

Keller Ferry boat launch

Spring Canyon boat launch and lower campground loop road only

Additional locations may be plowed as weather and safety conditions allow. Individual campsites in the plowed loops are not plowed but are available for winter camping at $9 per night.

All other Lake Roosevelt NRA park areas are open to the visiting public to enjoy walking, snowshoeing and cross country skiing as conditions permit.