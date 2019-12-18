Griz Sign 17 Football Commits, Sentinel RB Jaxon Lee Signs

By Keith Demolder SWX

The Montana Grizzlies aren’t shy about their preference for players from the Treasure State. Today, on National Signing Day, the Maroon and Silver inked 17 players for their 2020 class, including seven athletes from Montana.

Incoming Griz Football Class of 2020:

(Per Montana Athletics Release)

No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown / Previous Schools

1 Erik Barker TE 6-4 225 Keizer, Ore. / McNary HS

2 Brandon Casey OL 6-5 265 Sandpoint, Idaho / Sandpoint HS

3 Asher Croy LB 6-0 206 Bozeman, Mont. / Bozeman Senior HS

4 Rishi Daniels S 5-11 175 Seattle, Wash. / Seattle Prep.

5 Drew Deck WR 5-9 150 Kalispell, Mont. / Glacier HS

6 Aaron Fontes WR 6-1 170 Oxnard, Calif. / Oxnard HS

7 Kevin Good OL 6-4 270 Rocklin, Calif. / Whitney HS

8 Journey Grimsrud DL 6-3 240 Huntley, Mont. / Huntley Project HS

9 Xavier Harris RB 5-10 185 Oxnard, Calif. / Oxnard HS

10 Chase Johansen LB 6-1 215 Park City, Utah / Park City HS

11 Jaxon Lee RB 6-1 183 Missoula, Mont. / Sentinel HS

12 Kukila Lincoln OL 6-5 250 Kamuela, Hawaii / Hawaii Prep Academy

13 Henry Nuce DL 6-4 235 Kalispell, Mont. / Glacier HS

14 Guido Ossello WR 6-3 195 Butte, Mont. / Butte Central Catholic

15 Robbie Patterson* QB 5-11 200 Medford, Ore. / South Medford HS / Saddleback CC

16 Carson Rostad QB 6-3 215 Hamilton, Mont. / Hamilton HS

17 Autjoe Soe CB 6-1 161 Murray, Utah / Murray HS* Junior College Transfer

Of the seven players from Montana, Sentinel running back Jaxon Lee is among the biggest recruits to sign on with the Griz.

Today, he revealed that his decision to commit to UM has been a lifelong dream.

“The decision was a slam dunk,” Lee said. “It’s always been the goal—whatever it takes. I’ve always wanted to play football at the next level especially as a Grizzly. It feels good to finally get it done. I worked hard for it and I think it’s awesome to finally have it done.”

While head coach Bobby Hauck did not address the importance of having Lee specifically, he still believes Montana-bred athletes are imperative to the program’s success.

“I’m excited about any kid we ever get out of Montana,” Hauck said. “I consider [Montana] is a big neighborhood right, that’s all this state is. It’s a good bunch of kids and they all have special attributes in their own right. The one thing they all have in common as they love Montana, they love the Grizzlies and they’re all tough.”

“Jaxon Lee, he;s a hometown hero,” recruiter and running backs coach Justin Green said. “He’s the type of guy who we can definitely have the ball off to and get 3 yards with.”

While Lee says that his love for the Grizzlies has existed ever since he was a kid going to games with his Grandpa, he said a conversation with Hauck sealed his decision (and wasn’t shy about revealing how nervous he was to meet the Griz legend).

“When I met Hauck for the first time, he invited me into the office and I was crapping my pants,” Lee said. “He was so scary, very intimidating. But it went well he said all the right things. He said if you want to win National Championships and go to the NFL, you need to be a Grizzly and that was the place for me.”

The Grizzlies recruiting period is now in a relative dead period before picking up near the end of January when the team can start recruiting new faces to their 2020 roster.