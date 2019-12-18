Eastern Washington’s 15 signees include talented Idaho prep quarterback

Fifteen players signed letters of intent with the Eastern Washington football program Wednesday, many who generated ample interest from bigger, Football Championship Subdivision programs.

They committed to a consistent Football Championship Sudivision winner, though, including 6-foot-2, 200-pound dual threat quarterback Shane Jennings.

Jennings was a small-school gem at Gooding High in Southern Idaho, where he was a three-star recruit. The three-time All-Idaho quarterback accounted for 131 touchdowns in his career.

Ely Doyle, a sophomore safety, comes to EWU from the FBS level. Doyle played his first two seasons at Arizona State and will be expected to boost the backside of the Eagles’ secondary.

He was three-star recruit at Bishop Alemany High school in California, where he teamed up with current EWU starters Chris Ojoh (linebacker) and Johnny Edwards (receiver).

Monroe, Washington star receiver Efton Chism committed to the Eagles months ago, and made his intentions official on Wednesday. He hopes to be the next in a line of great EWU receivers.

Chism broke several Monroe records, hauling in 166 career catches for 2,581 yards and 39 total touchdowns.

“Receiver and safety were two of our must-haves, as well as filling in a few holes in the offensive line,” EWU head coach Aaron Best said. “We wanted to find a tailback or two, and we always have to have a quarterback in a class. We think Shane is going to be a really, really good one.”

Other in-state recruits include 8-man football star and running back Brandon Montoya from Lyle/Wishram and defensive tackle Matthew Brown (6-2, 270) from Hoquiam and linebacker Trevor Thurman (Inglemoor).

Best, a former offensive line coach, also got three offensive linemen from Washington, including 6-foot-5, 280-pound Wyatt Hansen (Kentwood), 6-4, 260-pound Gale Kamp (Mount Si), and 6-3, 280-pound Brenden Rivera (Gig Harbor).

The Eagles signed two Oregon products at tight end, Nathaniel Smith (Hillsboro) and Jett Carpenter (Medford), who stand at 6-6 and 6-4, respectively. Defensive end Sandry Mitberg (Beaverton) is also part of the Eagles’ talented Oregon haul.

EWU has had a longtime California pipeline, which continued in its 2020 class with the additions of safety Kameron Lane (Binicia) and linebacker Ben Roe from national power De La Salle High.

The Eagles also added a pair of Canadians in 6-2, 190-pound pass catcher Nolan Ulm (Kelowna, B.C.).

“Size is certainly something you also see in this class, and length is something you can’t coach,” Best said. “We have some players with a long wing span and can move – they are all very athletic individuals, and I include the linemen in that as well.”