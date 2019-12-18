Area Sports Menu for Thursday, December 19

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Florida A&M at Washington State, 7:30 p.m.

College women: Nonconference: Lewis-Clark State at Whitworth, 1 p.m. Southern Nevada Holiday Tournament: North Idaho vs. USU-Eastern, 2:30 p.m.

High school boys: GSL: Ferris at Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep at Lewis and Clark, Mead at University, Rogers at North Central, all 7:15 p.m. Nonleague: Chewelah at Springdale, 5:30 p.m.; Timberlake at Sandpoint, Moscow at Lewiston, both 7; Post Falls at Highland, Odessa at Reardan, Oakesdale at Asotin, all 7:30.

High school girls: GSL: Ferris at Central Valley, Gonzaga Prep at Lewis and Clark, Mead at University, Rogers at North Central, all 5:30 p.m. 5A IEL: Lewiston at Lake City, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Oakesdale at Asotin, Odessa at Reardan, Curlew at Chewelah, all 6 p.m.; Lakeland at Timberlake, Sandpoint at Bonners Ferry, both 7.

Wrestling

High school: GSL: Central Valley at Mt. Spokane, Mead at Gonzaga Prep, University at Shadle Park, all 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9 a.m.; dog racing, 10. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:20 a.m.