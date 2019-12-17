Washington State signs top-ranked forward Trinity Rodman, daughter of ex-NBA superstar

PULLMAN – Todd Shulenberger and his Washington State soccer program continue to capitalize on a banner 2019 season.

The Cougars signed the top-rated prospect in program history on Tuesday, and simultaneously poached a recruit from a rival in the Pac-12 Conference, officially adding Trinity Rodman, who’s been billed ast the No. 1 high school foward in the country.

The daughter of former NBA superstar Dennis Rodman, and the brother of Washington State men’s basketball forward D.J. Rodman, a freshman for the Cougars, Trinity Rodman joins Shulenberger’s program less than a month after it made the school’s first-ever appearance in the College Cup, ultimately losing 2-1 to North Carolina.

Rodman was previously committed to UCLA, which boasted the nation’s top recruiting class and recently lost to Stanford in the national semifinal at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, where the Bruins played on the opposite side of the College Cup bracket as the Cougars.

“What better way to end an outstanding year of WSU soccer than to sign one of the top recruits in America,” Shulenberger said in a school release. “Trinity will join an exciting 2020 class next fall. She brings a national championship, international experience, and an attitude to get to goal and produce. Trinity is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and get to work and she will fit in nicely with a hungry bunch of players around her.”

After Washington State’s basketball win over Idaho earlier this month, Smith was asked about the success of Shulenberger’s soccer program, headed to the College Cup two days later. Smith, who signed older brother DJ out of JSerra Catholic in May, also indicated he was helping Shulenberger with a recruit.

On Tuesday, Smith confirmed the recruit was Trinity, citing the importance of the relationship with her brother.

“I think they’re really close,” Smith said, “so that’s a neat deal.”

A Newport Beach, California, native who attends JSerra Catholic and plays for the So Cal Blues club, Rodman has played extensively at the national level, representing the United States at both the U-17 and U-20 level. She played for the Stars & Stripes at the 2018 U-17 World Cup in Uruguay, as one of the squad’s four youngest players.

Most recently, Rodman played alongside future WSU teammate, defender Mykiaa Minniss, for the U-20 team in the Nike Invitational Friendles. She assisted on the opening goal against European champion France and scored the game-winner in the tournament finale.

A 5-foot-10 forward, Rodman and two other WSU recruits, Lynette Hernaez and Marin Whieldon, led the So Cal Blues to the 2019 ECNL National Championship in June at the U-19 level after having won three straight national club titles at younger levels. Rodman and the Blues are 10-0 to start this ECNL season and the forward was named a 2019 United Soccer Coaches Youth Girls All-American for the second time in November.