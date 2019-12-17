Spokane rally fizzles in loss to Victoria

From staff reports

VICTORIA, British Columbia – Spokane gave up goals in bunches, and the Chiefs’ stellar second period was not enough to evade a 5-4 loss to Victoria in a Western Hockey League game at Save-On-Foods Memorial Arena on Tuesday.

Spokane rallied from a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 lead into the final period, but the Royals then seized control. Carson Miller’s second goal tied the game before Keanu Derunga and Brandon Cutler scored goals 19 seconds apart to take a 5-3 lead with less than 7 1/2 minutes left.

Noah King scored with 1:40 left in the game for Spokane to provide the final score and start a two-game stand in Victoria.

After Victoria grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period, Leif Mattson’s goal 1:56 into the second period pulled the Chiefs within 2-1. Adam Beckman tied the game at the 14:19 mark, and he scored again 25 seconds later following a pass from King for a 3-2 edge for the Chiefs.

Spokane was caught flat-footed in the opening period when the Royals scored two goals in 65 seconds to take a 2-0 lead. Victoria’s Carson Miller broke a scoreless tie with a power-play goal 7:43 into the contest. Gary Haden tacked on another goal moments later for a 2-0 lead at the 8:48 mark.

Filip Kral and Eli Zummack each had two assists for Spokane.

Campbell Arnold made 30 saves tending goal for the Chiefs. His counterpart, Victoria’s Brock Gould, stopped 31 shots.

Beckman honored

Beckman was recognized earlier in the day as part of the Canadian Hockey League Team of the Week after a three-game outburst that included six goals and three assists. He also was named the WHL On the Run Player of the Week.