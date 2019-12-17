SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt … CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Western Carolina at Xavier … FS1

4 p.m.: Tennessee at Cincinnati … ESPN2

4 p.m.: Ball State at Georgia Tech … Root

5 p.m.: Oakland at Syracuse … ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Albany at St. John’s … FS1

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Gonzaga … ESPN2

6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Arizona State … Pac-12

7 p.m.: Baylor vs. Tennessee Martin … ESPNU

8 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Utah … ESPN2

8 p.m.: Montana at Oregon … Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia … ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Boston at Dallas … ESPN

Football, college

7 a.m.: National Signing Day … ESPN2

9 a.m.: National Signing Day … ESPNU

Golf

6:30 p.m.: EPGA Tour, Australian PGA Championship … Golf

Hockey, NHL

5 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Skiing

3 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup … NBC Sports

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Gonzaga … 103.5-FM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria … 94.1-FM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall