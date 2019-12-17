On the air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt … CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Western Carolina at Xavier … FS1
4 p.m.: Tennessee at Cincinnati … ESPN2
4 p.m.: Ball State at Georgia Tech … Root
5 p.m.: Oakland at Syracuse … ESPNU
5:30 p.m.: Albany at St. John’s … FS1
6 p.m.: North Carolina at Gonzaga … ESPN2
6 p.m.: Saint Mary’s at Arizona State … Pac-12
7 p.m.: Baylor vs. Tennessee Martin … ESPNU
8 p.m.: Kentucky vs. Utah … ESPN2
8 p.m.: Montana at Oregon … Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Miami at Philadelphia … ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Boston at Dallas … ESPN
Football, college
7 a.m.: National Signing Day … ESPN2
9 a.m.: National Signing Day … ESPNU
Golf
6:30 p.m.: EPGA Tour, Australian PGA Championship … Golf
Hockey, NHL
5 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Skiing
3 p.m.: FIS Alpine World Cup … NBC Sports
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: North Carolina at Gonzaga … 103.5-FM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria … 94.1-FM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: Idaho Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
