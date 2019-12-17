North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony sidelined for Wednesday’s game against Gonzaga

North Carolina will be without standout point guard Cole Anthony for Wednesday’s game against No. 2 Gonzaga at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Anthony will miss 4-6 weeks with a partially torn meniscus, according to a North Carolina release. The projected NBA Draft lottery pick underwent an “arthroscopic procedure” Monday.

Anthony averages a team-leading 19.1 points and 3.6 assists.

“Obviously not having a player of Cole’s caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “No one player is going to replace the production Cole gives us, so it’s up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better.”