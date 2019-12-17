Gonzaga Basketball
Sports >  Gonzaga basketball

North Carolina point guard Cole Anthony sidelined for Wednesday’s game against Gonzaga

UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 17, 2019

North Carolina guard Cole Anthony dribbles down court against Virginia in a Dec. 8 contest. (STEVE HELBER / AP)
North Carolina guard Cole Anthony dribbles down court against Virginia in a Dec. 8 contest. (STEVE HELBER / AP)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

North Carolina will be without standout point guard Cole Anthony for Wednesday’s game against No. 2 Gonzaga at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Anthony will miss 4-6 weeks with a partially torn meniscus, according to a North Carolina release. The projected NBA Draft lottery pick underwent an “arthroscopic procedure” Monday.

Anthony averages a team-leading 19.1 points and 3.6 assists.

“Obviously not having a player of Cole’s caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. “No one player is going to replace the production Cole gives us, so it’s up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better.”

Follow along with the Zags

Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.

You have been successfully subscribed!
There was a problem subscribing you to the newsletter. Double check your email and try again, or email webteam@spokesman.com
Powered by Fastenall

Top stories in Gonzaga basketball