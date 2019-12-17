Injured Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura to miss at least 5 games

Associated Press

WASHINGTON – Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will miss at least the team’s next five games after hurting his groin.

The Wizards said Tuesday that Hachimura will be re-evaluated when Washington returns from a four-game road trip that runs from Friday through Dec. 26.

He was hurt in the first half of Washington’s 133-119 victory at the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

Hachimura, the first player from Japan to be a first-round pick in the NBA draft, is averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting in all 25 games for the Wizards (8-17).

Washington’s first game without Hachimura will be Wednesday at home against the Chicago Bulls.