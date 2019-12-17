GSL girls: Emma Main scores 23 points and Mt. Spokane outlasts University in early-season showdown

In a league as competitive as the Greater Spokane League, every game counts. But a mid-December matchup between two teams expected to challenge come tournament time was appointment viewing.

Emma Main scored 23 points, Jayda Noble added 13 and visiting Mt. Spokane overcame an eight-point deficit in the second half and edged University 66-59 in overtime on Tuesday.

The Wildcats (4-1, 3-0) held U-Hi to 10 points in the fourth quarter and five in overtime.

Tyler McCliment-Call led the Titans (2-3, 1-2) with 20 points and Ellie Boni added 13.

“It was a good test for us,” Mt. Spokane coach David Pratt said. “We’re just learning our identity and trying to come together and figure out who we are.”

One player that’s still evolving is Main – listed at 5-foot-6 – who has transformed her game from that of a perimeter player to a more all-around game.

“I did work – a lot – on my game, more attacking the basket,” Main said. “Last year I was more of an outside shooter and now I’ve been working on my game a lot, going to the gym.”

“She has become a collegiate basketball player,” Pratt said. “She’s got the biggest heart. She does so much for us. She also keeps everybody else kind of settled in like ‘We’re going to be okay.’ ”

At the start of OT, Noble gathered a steal on the press and Main followed a missed 3 with a layup. Noble nailed a 3 on the next trip and the Wildcats went up 5 early in the extra session.

Gracie Neal made a pair at the line after McCliment-Call fouled out with 1 minute, 45 seconds left and the Wildcats went up 62-56.

“I think (Noble) can guard like three people in a span of like 40 feet,” Pratt said. “She’s so athletic and she does so many great things that way. She was gassed (in overtime). But she was like, ‘I’m not coming out. I want to play.’ ”

It was a rough-shooting first quarter for both teams, but U-Hi got the better of it. McCliment-Call hit a pair of 3s early and Boni added one with about a minute to go in the frame. But Noble drilled one from the top of the key at the horn – her only basket of the quarter – and the Titans led 13-11 after one.

U-Hi went on a 7-2 spurt at the start of the second, as Paige Jess nailed a long 3. Jacksen McCliment-Call nailed a 3 from the wing with 20 seconds left in the second quarter and the Titans led 29-24 at intermission.

Boni hit a 3 at the start of the third to make it an eight-point game. Mt. Spokane’s Teila Allen made a pair from the line then hit a 3 with a little over a minute left and the Wildcats trailed 44-39 after three.

Kyara Sayers’ offensive rebound and layup pulled the Wildcats within one early in the fourth and Main drilled a 3 with 3 minutes left to put Mt. Spokane up by one.

Tia Allen came up with a steal then Gracie Neal made a layup and Mt. Spokane led 54-51 with a minute left. Boni hit from deep to tie it at 54 with 45 seconds remaining.

U-Hi forced a shot-clock violation and got the ball back with 13.9 seconds. McCliment-Call’s leaner bounced off the front of the rim at the buzzer and it went to overtime.

Around the league

Central Valley 68, Mead 50: Anika Chalich scored 23 points with five 3-pointers and the visiting Bears (4-2, 2-1) beat the Panthers (6-2, 2-1). Peyton Howard and MJ Bruno had 13 points apiece for CV. Olivia Moore went 5 for 5 from the line, one of four players with nine points for Mead.

Ferris 50, Shadle Park 37: Elliott Hencz scored 11 points and the Saxons (3-3, 2-1) topped the visiting Highlanders (2-6, 0-3). Katelyn Pomerinke and Izzy Boring scored 10 points apiece for Shadle Park.

Gonzaga Prep 83, Rogers 19: Sitara Byrd scored 22 points, Lydia Myers added 16 and the Bullpups (2-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-4, 0-2). Sydney Vining led Rogers with eight points.

Lewis and Clark 45, North Central 37: Macey Grant scored 16 points, Andie Zylak added 13 and the visiting Tigers (4-2, 2-1) downed the Indians (2-4, 0-2). Dakotah Chastain led North Central with nine points.