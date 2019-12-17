GSL boys: Tyson Degenhart records fifth 30-point game, Mt. Spokane downs University

From staff reports

Tyson Degenhart scored 34 points – his fifth game of 30-plus points this season – and Mt. Spokane stayed undefeated, beating University 76-59 in a Greater Spokane League clash on Tuesday.

Degenhart did his damage mostly in the paint. He hit one 3-pointer and made 7 of 8 from the line. The junior, committed to Boise State, averages 29.6 points this season.

JoJo Anderson added 16 points – going 7 of 8 from the line – and Kobe Simpson scored 14 points for the Wildcats (7-0, 3-0).

Jeremiah Sibley and Adonis Winkler-Coty had 16 points apiece for the Titans (2-4, 1-2).

Winkler-Coty hit a 3-pointer midway through the first quarter to tie it at 8. Anderson made a bucket then Kylo Simpson hit back-to-back for a six-point spurt.

The Wildcats went on an extended 18-8 run to end the quarter and led 26-16 after one, with Degenhart picking up 14 points in the frame.

Around the league

Central Valley 60, Mead 50: Jayce Simmons scored 17 points and the visiting Bears (5-1, 3-0) topped the Panthers (4-2, 2-1).

Leading 29-28 at intermission, CV used an 18-7 run in the third quarter to pull away. Gavin Gilstrap scored six of his nine points in the frame.

Noah Sanders added nine points for Central Valley.

Tyson Rogalette led Mead with 17 points and Ryan Mount added 10 points.

Ferris 75, Shadle Park 52: Cole Omlin scored 20 points, going 6 of 6 at the line, Jackson Floyd added 15 and the Saxons (5-3, 2-1) beat the visiting Highlanders (2-6, 0-3).

McCoy Spink had 13 points with 22 rebounds for Ferris.

Shadle Park led 28-24 at intermission but the Saxons came out roaring in the second half, using a 25-16 third quarter to take charge and a 26-8 fourth to pull away.

Jake Wilcox led Shadle Park with 17 points and Skyler Wrenn added 16.

Gonzaga Prep 77, Rogers 27: Liam Lloyd scored 16 points and the Bullpups (4-3, 2-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-4, 0-2).

Daniel McKeirnan and Jayden Stevens added 13 points apiece for G-Prep.

Evan Nomee led Rogers with 15 points.

Lewis and Clark 56, North Central 24: Joel Zylak scored nine points and the visiting Tigers (1-4, 1-2) beat the Indians (0-6, 0-2).

LC held NC to single digits in each of the first three quarters. Maddox Schoeffler led North Central with 12 points.