Gonzaga-North Carolina key matchup: Tar Heels’ frontcourt tandem become bigger options with Cole Anthony sidelined

The Cole Anthony-Ryan Woolridge matchup was a shoo-in, but that changed with North Carolina’s star point guard out 4-6 weeks with a partially torn meniscus.

That forces UNC (and us to a way lesser degree) to move on the Plan B. Minus Anthony, the Tar Heels’ next best scoring options become forwards Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot.

Brooks, a bouncy 6-foot-9 junior, has been a steady contributor at 12.1 points and 8.5 rebounds. Brooks scored 17 points on a gimpy ankle in Sunday’s loss to Wofford. He had nine points, nine rebounds and two blocks in North Carolina’s 103-90 home win over Gonzaga last season.

Bacot, a five-star recruit, posted 23 points in a win over Oregon. He averages 10.3 points and 8.6 boards. Bacot was shooting 58.2% before a 2-of-14 effort Sunday dropped his accuracy to 50.6%.

Brooks and Bacot are strong rebounders, particularly on the offensive glass. Arizona stung GU with 17 offensive rebounds Saturday. UNC leads the nation in rebounding (46.3 per game) and ranks second with 15.2 offensive boards.

Gonzaga’s frontcourt options could be limited. Killian Tillie sprained his ankle against Arizona, but plans on playing. It’s seems unlikely Anton Watson will be available. He didn’t play in the second half Saturday after his left shoulder popped out of place a couple of times, roughly one month after he suffered a left shoulder subluxation against Texas A&M.

Some combination of starting center Filip Petrusev, Tillie and Drew Timme will matchup against Brooks and Bacot at both ends of the court. One thing to monitor: Which frontcourt can stay out of foul trouble? Gonzaga, particularly Petrusev and Timme, has applied foul pressure on opponents, something that could have a major impact in Wednesday’s game.

