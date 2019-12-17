Gonzaga-North Carolina: By the numbers

By Justin Reed The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga Bulldogs

City: Spokane

Nickname: Bulldogs

School founded: 1887

Enrollment: 7,566

Colors: Navy and White

Conference history: WCC, WCAC, Big Sky, Independent

Conference titles: 24 regular season, 17 tournament titles

NCAA Tournament: 22 trips (34-22), 1 Final Four, 0 titles

AP poll history: 17 preseason rankings, 12 final rankings, 261 weeks total

Head-to-head record: GU (1-3); scored 314; allowed 346; average points in those matchups: 78.5 GU, 86.5 UNC

2019 points for: 85.8

2019 allowed: 66.2

KenPom overall efficiency: 6 (22.93)

Coaching: Mark Few, 579-123

Projected starting five (points per game in parenthesis): Ryan Woolridge (9.8), R.Sen., 6-3, Mansfield, Texas; Joel Ayayi (10.5), R.So., 6-5, Bordeaux, France; Corey Kispert (14.1), Jr., 6-7, Edmonds, Washington; Filip Petrusev (15.8), So., 6-11, Belgrade, Serbia; Killian Tillie (12.7), Sr., 6-10, Cagnes-Sur-Mer, France.

Arena open (capacity): McCarthey Athletic Center, 2004 (6,000)

North Carolina Tar Heels

City: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Nickname: Tar Heels

School founded: 1789

Enrollment: 18,814

Colors: Carolina Blue and White

Conference history: ACC, Southern, Independent

Conference titles: 39 regular season, 26 tournament titles

NCAA Tournament: 50 trips (126-47), 20 Final Fours, 6 titles

AP poll history: 50 preseason rankings, 51 final rankings, 922 weeks total

Head-to-head record: NC (3-1); scored 346; allowed 314; average points in those matchups: 86.5 UNC, 78.5 GU

2019 points for: 68.4

2019 allowed: 66.1

KenPom overall efficiency: 36 (15.91)

Coaching: Roy Williams 877-238 (overall), 459-137 (UNC)

Projected starting five (points per game in parenthesis): Garrison Brooks (12.1), Jr., 6-9, LaFayette, Alabama; Armando Bacot (10.3), Fr., 6-10, Richmond, Virginia; Brandon Robinson (10.2), Sr., 6-5, Douglasville, Georgia; Christian Keeling (4.9), Sr., 6-3, Augusta, Georgia; K.J. Smith, Jr. (0.8), 6-2, Calabasas, California.

Arena open (capacity): Roy Williams Court at the Dean E. Smith Center, 1986 (21,750)