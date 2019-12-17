SWX Home
Girls basketball: Hailey Marlow scores 19 points to lead West Valley over East Valley

From staff reports

Great Northern League

West Valley 58, East Valley 44: Hailey Marlow scored 19 points, Alyssa Amann added 12 and the Eagles (4-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Knights (4-2, 1-1) on Tuesday. Brie Holecek scored 33 points to lead East Valley.

Clarkston 74, Pullman 49: Ashlyn Wallace scored 20 points, Jalena Henry added 15 and the Bantams (6-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (2-5, 0-2). Meghan McSweeney led Pullman with 20 points.

Northeast A

Freeman 40, Deer Park 38: Bradee Parisotto hit a game-winning lay-up with two seconds left to help the Scotties (5-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Stags (3-2, 0-1). Jordyn Goldsmith led Freeman with eight points. Havelah Fairbanks paced Deer Park with 17 points.

Medical Lake 52, Lakeside 23: Emma Maxwell scored 11 points, Ellie Acord added 10 and the Cardinals (1-4, 1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (0-7, 0-1). Katye Ustimenko led Lakeside with 10 points.

Riverside 39, Chewelah 32: Sam Riggles scored 17 points and the Rams (3-2) beat the visiting Cougars (0-4) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Aquinna Riggles added 12 points for Riverside. Alyssa Fitzgerald scored 14 points to lead Chewelah.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 51, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 38: Aleena Cook scored 19 points, Maisie Burnham added 18 and the visiting Lancers (4-0, 1-0) beat the Broncos (2-2, 1-1). Janaye Wilkie led LRS with 13 points.

Asotin 46, Upper Columbia Academy 41: Kayla Payne scored 13 points to lead the visiting Panthers (1-4, 1-0) in a comeback win over the Lions (0-2, 0-2). Annika Geshke scored 16 points to lead Upper Columbia.

Northeast 1B

Wellpinit 75, Columbia 13: Ashlynn Hill scored 13 points, Marissa Seyler added 12 and the visiting Redskins (5-0, 3-0) beat the Lions (1-4, 1-2).

Curlew 40, Northport 20: Korin Baker scored 23 points and the Cougars (2-2, 2-1) beat the visiting Mustangs (1-3).

Selkirk 55, Cusick 36: Madison Chantry scored 17 points and the visiting Rangers (3-2, 3-1) defeated the Cougars (0-4, 0-4) on Tuesday. Teresa Campbell led Cusick with 22 points.

Odessa 48, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 25: Grace Nelson scored 15 points and the visiting Tigers (2-1, 2-1) beat the Warriors (2-2, 2-2). Prairie Parrish led ACH with 11 points.

Idaho

Timberlake 50, Coeur d’Alene 39: Taryn Soumas scored 24 points to lead the visiting Tigers (5-4) over the Vikings (9-1) in a nonleague game. Brooke Jessen added 16 points for Timberlake. Coeur d’Alene was lead by Madi Symons 16 points.

Sandpoint 51, St. Maries 22: Dawson Driggs scored 15 points and the visiting Bulldogs (6-6) beat the Lumberjacks (3-9) on Tuesday in a nonleague game.

Pendleton (OR) 58, Lewiston 44: Chloe Taber and Muriel Hoisington scored 12 points apiece and the Buckaroos (2-5) beat the visiting Bengals (1-6) in a nonleague game. Caitlyn Richardson led Lewiston with 20 points.

