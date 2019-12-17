SWX Home
Boys basketball: Henry Stevens helps East Valley top West Valley in GNL tilt

From staff reports

Great Northern League

East Valley 41, West Valley 27: Henry Stevens scored 12 points, Reece Rasmussen added 11 and the visiting Knights (2-5, 1-1) beat the Eagles (2-3, 0-1) on Tuesday. Blaine Vasicek led West Valley with seven points.

Clarkston 56, Pullman 44: Tru Allen scored 18 points and the Bantams (5-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Greyhounds (4-3, 1-1). Ethan Kramer led Pullman with 12 points.

Northeast A

Deer Park 67, Freeman 55: Jobi Gelder scored 25 points, Dawson Youngblood added 23 and the visiting Stags (5-0, 1-0) beat the Scotties (3-3, 0-1). Paysen Phelps had 14 points and Tucker Scarlett added 13 for Freeman.

Medical Lake 62, Lakeside 59 (3OT): Jordan Petersen scored 18 points, Ashton Hamilton-Becker added 17 and the Cardinals (4-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Eagles (3-4, 0-1) in triple-overtime. Brandon Field led Lakeside with 17 points and Gabe Sossaman added 12.

Newport 71, Colville 62: Ben Krogh scored 22 points, Nick Deerwester added 19 and the Grizzlies (4-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Indians (1-4, 0-1) on Tuesday. Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 24 points while Jory Dotts added 18.

Chewelah 71, Riverside 68: Lukas Kubik scored 18 points and the visiting Cougars (4-4) beat the Rams (3-3) in a nonleague game on Tuesday. Andrew Sweat scored 16 points and Nick Franks added 15 for Chewelah. Jaxon Betker led Riverside with 19.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 73, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 69: Jacob Holling scored 31 points, Tayshawn Colvin added 20 and the visiting Lancers (4-0, 1-0) beat the Broncos (3-2, 1-1) on Tuesday. Drew Kelly led Lind-Ritzville/Sprague with 28 points.

Northeast 1B

Northport 35, Curlew 33: Tanner Malcolm scored 11 points, including a half-court shot at the final buzzer, and the visiting Mustangs (2-4, 2-3) edged the Cougars (0-5, 0-5). Nicholas Baker scored 11 points to lead Curlew.

Inchelium 56, Republic 43: Lonnie Simpson scored 22 points and the Hornets (3-1, 3-1) beat the visiting Tigers (1-5, 1-3). David Jensen led Republic with 18 points and Koty Dellinger added 16.

Selkirk 58, Cusick 53: Justin Krabbenhoft scored 23 points and the visiting Rangers (4-1, 4-0) beat the Cougars (4-1, 3-1). Colton Seymore led Cusick with 21 points.

Wellpinit 76, Columbia 37: William Dick IV scored 15 points and the visiting Redskins (4-2, 2-2) beat the Lions (1-5, 0-3) on Tuesday. Jason Flett and Aidan Wynne added 10 points apiece for Wellpinit. Ryan Reynolds led Columbia with 18.

Odessa 59, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 27: Ryan Moffet scored 27 points and the visiting Tigers (2-0) beat the Warriors (2-1) on Tuesday. Jett Nelson added 11 points for Odessa.

Idaho

Pendleton (OR) 56, Lewiston 53: Tanner Sweek scored 17 points and the Buckaroos (4-0) beat the visiting Bengals (2-1). Jace McKarcher led Lewiston with 14 points.

Lakeland 70, St. Maries 57: Ben Zubaly scored 16 points to lead the Hawks (7-0) over the visiting Lumberjacks (4-1) in a nonleague game. Carson Seay and Ammon Munyer added 14 points apiece for Lakeland. Brett Stancil lead St. Maries with 21 points.

Lakeside (ID) 90, Mullan 31: Kenyon Spotted Horse scored 22 points and the visiting Knights (6-0, 3-0) beat the Tigers (0-3, 0-1). Luke Trogden led Mullan with 13 points.

