Area Sports Menu for Wednesday, December 18

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: North Carolina at Gonzaga, 6 p.m.

High school boys: Nonconference: Cheney at Coeur d’Alene, 7 p.m.; Upper Columbia Academy at Reardan, 7:30.

High school girls: Nonconference: Upper Columbia Academy at Reardan, 6 p.m.; Coeur d’Alene at Cheney, Wallace at Kellogg both 7.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Wrestling

High school: GSL: Mt. Spokane at Ferris, Lewis and Clark at Mead, Gonzaga Prep at University, North Central at Central Valley, all 7 p.m. GNL: Pullman at Clarkston, Cheney at East Valley, both 7 p.m. NEA: Freeman at Medical Lake, Newport at Colville, both 7 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours. Greyhound Park & Event Center: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.; dog racing, 9:35. Northern Quest Resort & Casino: Horse racing, 9:25 a.m.