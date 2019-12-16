Senior Standout: Fort Benton’s Max Lane

By Leo Goldman SWX

The dreaded torn ACL. With an average recovery time of nearly 8 months or more, it can be a devastating blow to any young athlete.

“I laid there for a second and tried to catch my breath.”

Max Lane, a senior guard for the Fort Benton football team, tore his ACL week 3 of the season against Centerville, and when it happened, he didn’t think it was as bad as it turned out to be.

“I just kind of hopped up and wobbled over to the sideline. my first thought was, it was really the only time I thought about just laying there on the field. I didn’t think it was that serious initially.” Said Lane

“He’s kind of a tough guy. He’s never really had any problems, and I thought he just kind of tweaked it up a little bit because I think he got in and tried to play again on it and it didn’t seem too bad.” Said Garrett Diekhans, Fort Benton Quarterback.

But Max doesn’t want to lay around and recover. After all, this is his senior year and final go around with his classmates. What he wants to do is get up, ball out, and compete for a state championship. Yes, even with a torn ACL, the last thing that he wants to do is take a break.

“Sports have kind of been a part of my life forever. There’s a thing in the locker room that says pain is temporary, greatness is forever and so, to me it’s just a temporary thing that I kind of have to get through.” Said Lane.

“If he wasn’t a senior, I wouldn’t allow him to play this year or try to talk him out of it at least. It would normally worry me for anybody else but Max and I have sat down and talked and we have come to a conclusion and have kind of a pitch count with what he’s going to help us out with. I’d rather have them at the end of the year for district divisional than at the beginning of the year.” Said head coach Tyler Pasha

It may seem crazy for Max to want to get back out there so quickly, but when time with your brothers is limited, doing something a little crazy can be completely justified.