Ring in the New Year with an outdoors adventure near Spokane

The year 2020 is already off to a good start.

That’s because the popular First Day Hikes offerings have substantially expanded.

“We had such a great turnout last year,” said Lara Gricar, a spokeswoman for Washington State Parks. “We wanted to expand it and provide additional options.”

Throughout the U.S., the First Day Hike program on Jan. 1 offers free and guided programs in America’s state parks. According to the America’s State Parks organization, more than 55,000 participated in the program last year nationwide.

In the past, Riverside State Park and Mount Spokane have offered two snowshoeing trips (beginner and advanced) on Mount Spokane and a hike/snowshoe at Riverside State Park’s Bowl and Pitcher.

This year there will not be a Bowl and Pitcher hike, Gricar said, because the trails tend to get icy and treacherous.

But that subtraction is more than made up by a number of additions.

For the first time, there will be a cross-country ski trip at the Mount Spokane Nordic Area. Gear can be rented from Fitness Fanatics. Call ahead or rent on site.

There will also be the regular intermediate and advanced snowshoe hikes on Mount Spokane. Snowshoes can be rented at REI or Fitness Fanatics.

Closer to home, there will be three hikes offered near Riverside State Park and one along the Knothead Loop above the Little Spokane River.

“I think it’s a fabulous way for people to start the year,” Gricar said. “To get outside with other people in nature and maybe check out a part of one of the parks they’ve never been to or a new activity.”

The hikes, snowshoeing and skiing will be led by area experts, including Washington Trail Association regional trail manager Holly Weiler and Mount Spokane historian Cris Currie.

REI will be at the three hikes closest to home with hot beverages and snacks, Gricar said.

“Next year, we might even expand further,” she said.

Below are details for each option.

Mount Spokane

Cross-country ski: Participants will enjoy a beginner to moderate ski to the Nordic Hut (2.5 miles round trip) where they can relax by the wood stove and enjoy a snack. There will also be a longer moderate loop option to ski out to Shadow Mountain (2.5 additional miles) before returning to the Selkirk Lodge. S’mores will be provided by Spokane Nordic Ski Association at the Selkirk Lodge. Participants should meet in front of the Selkirk Lodge at 1 p.m.

Nonmotorized Sno-Park and Special Groomed Trail permits are required to park in the Selkirk Lodge parking lot.

Beginner snowshoe hike: This hike is approximately 2.5 miles round trip. Participants will snowshoe west along the Lower Kit Carson Loop Road to Smith Gap. Along the way, participants will traverse through a beautiful old-growth cedar-hemlock forest and pass several stream crossings. Participants should meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Lower Kit Carson Loop Road parking lot at the first hairpin turn. A nonmotorized Sno-Park permit is required and can be purchased at the Mount Spokane State Park office

Advanced snowshoe hike: This approximately 3.5-mile round-trip hike features about 1,400 feet of elevation gain. Participants will snowshoe past the Bald Knob Picnic Shelter to the historic stone Vista House located at 5,883 feet – the highest point of Mount Spokane.

From there, weather permitting, are views of the Cabinet Mountains in Montana, Selkirk Crest in North Idaho and nearby lakes.

Participants should meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Lower Selkirk parking lot also known as the snowmobile parking lot. Nonmotorized Sno-Park Permit is required

Riverside State Park hikes

Beginner/family-friendly hike: This approximately 3-mile round-trip hike is perfect for all abilities and ages. Participants will hike along the Little Spokane River and enjoy waterfowl and potentially other wildlife such as deer, moose and turkeys.

Meet at 1:30 p.m. at the Painted Rocks Trailhead located at 5626 W. Rutter Pkwy, Spokane. Enjoy a hot beverage and light snack with REI before the hike.

Visitors are not required to display a Discover Pass as it is a State Parks free day.

Intermediate hike: Participants will hike roughly 3 miles round trip among towering Ponderosa pines to the Pine Bluff overlooks, where they will see massive basalt rock formations located in the Deep Creek area.

Participants should meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Carlson Trailhead off Carlson Road .5 miles from the Park Headquarters located at 9711 W Charles Road, Nine Mile Falls.

Intermediate hike: This approximately 7-mile round-trip hike features more than 1,000 feet of elevation gain.

Participants will hike through the Knothead Valley and enjoy views from several overlooks. A portion of the hike follows along the Little Spokane River. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Painted Rocks Trailhead located at 5626 W. Rutter Pkwy, Spokane.