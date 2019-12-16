On the air
Mon., Dec. 16, 2019
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3:30 p.m.: UMBC at Georgetown … FS1
4 p.m.: Florida vs. Providence … ESPN2
5 p.m.: Grambling St. at Marquette … Root
5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Creighton … FS1
6 p.m.: Purdue at Ohio … ESPN2
6 p.m.: San Francisco at Stanford … Pac-12
6:30 p.m.: Miami vs. Temple … ESPN2
8 p.m.: Seattle at Washington … Pac-12 and Pac-12 Washington
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Indiana … NBA
6 p.m.: Orlando at Utah … Root (Comcast only)
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers … NBA
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Buffalo at Toronto … NBC Sports
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Nebraska-Omaha at Eastern Washington … 700-AM
Basketball, college women
5:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Wyoming … 94.1-FM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria … 103.5-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
