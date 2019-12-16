On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3:30 p.m.: UMBC at Georgetown … FS1

4 p.m.: Florida vs. Providence … ESPN2

5 p.m.: Grambling St. at Marquette … Root

5:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Creighton … FS1

6 p.m.: Purdue at Ohio … ESPN2

6 p.m.: San Francisco at Stanford … Pac-12

6:30 p.m.: Miami vs. Temple … ESPN2

8 p.m.: Seattle at Washington … Pac-12 and Pac-12 Washington

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Indiana … NBA

6 p.m.: Orlando at Utah … Root (Comcast only)

7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers … NBA

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Buffalo at Toronto … NBC Sports

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Nebraska-Omaha at Eastern Washington … 700-AM

Basketball, college women

5:30 p.m.: Gonzaga at Wyoming … 94.1-FM

Hockey, WHL

7 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria … 103.5-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

