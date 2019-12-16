SWX Home
Area Sports Menu for Tuesday, December 17

Basketball

College men: Nonconference: Omaha at Eastern Washington, 6:05 p.m.; Seattle at Washington, 8.

College women: Nonconference: Gonzaga at Wyoming, 5:30 p.m.

Basketball

High school: Boys: GSL: Shadle Park at Ferris, Rogers at Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley at Mead, Mt. Spokane at University, Lewis and Clark at North Central, all 7:15 p.m.; GNL: East Valley at West Valley, Pullman at Clarkston, both 7 p.m.; NEA: Colville at Newport, Lakeside (WA) at Medical Lake, Deer Park at Freeman, all 5:30 p.m.; NE 2B South: Asotin at Upper Columbia Academy, Liberty at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, both 7:30 p.m.; NE 1B North: Northport at Curlew, Selkirk at Cusick, both 7:30 p.m.; NE 1B South: Wellpinit at Columbia, Odessa at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, both 7:30 p.m.; Nonleague: Lewiston at Pendleton (OR), Bonners Ferry at Wallace, Sandpoint at Priest River, St. Maries at Lakeland, all 7 p.m.; Chewelah at Riverside, 7:15 p.m.; Touchet at Walla Walla Valley Academy, DeSales at Pomeroy, Valley Christian at Harrington, all 7:30 p.m.

High school: Girls: GSL: Shadle Park at Ferris, Rogers at Gonzaga Prep, Central Valley at Mead, Lewis and Clark at North Central, Mt. Spokane at University, all 5:30 p.m.; GNL: Pullman at Clarkston, East Valley at West Valley, both 5:30 p.m.; NEA: Lakeside (WA) at Medical Lake, Colville at Newport, Deer Park at Freeman, 7:15 p.m.; NE 2B South: Liberty at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, 6 p.m.; NE 1B South: Odessa at Almira/Coulee-Hartline, Valley Christian at Harrington, Wellpinit at Columbia, all 6 p.m.; Nonleague: Lewiston at Pendleton, Chewelah at Riverside, 5:30 p.m.; DeSales at Pomeroy, Asotin at Upper Columbia Academy (WA), both 6 p.m.;Wahkiakum vs. Garfield-Palouse at COLTON HS, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlake at Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint at St. Maries, 7 p.m.

Hockey

WHL: Spokane at Victoria, 7:05 p.m.

Wrestling

High school: Nonleague: Cheney at East Valley at 6 p.m.

Off-track betting

Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.

