Area roundup; Whitworth women knock off Walla Walla for third straight win

Quincy McDeid scored 15 points, Macey Morales hit three 3-pointers on her way to a career-high 14 points with five assists and the Whitworth Pirates turned back the Walla Walla Warriors 70-62 in nonconference women’s basketball action on Monday night in Walla Walla.

Whitworth (6-2) jumped out to a 21-8 first-quarter lead, but Walla Walla (2-9) battled back to take a 51-49 lead early in the fourth quarter. Morgan Winder hit a bucket to ignite a 6-0 Whitworth run. Morales stretched the Bucs’ lead to seven with a 3-pointer with 1:11 left and they hit 6 of 6 free throws from there to pick up their third straight victory.

Sydney Abbott added 12 points for Whitworth, while Talia Brandner scored 10. Courtney Gray had a team-high seven rebounds to go with eight points.

Men’s basketball

Jaron Williams had 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting with five rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Community Colleges of Spokane Sasquatch (9-2) breezed to a 92-68 victory over Mt. Hood at the Everett Crossover.

Kaleb Johnson scored 20 with six steals for CCS