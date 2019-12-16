Area roundup; Whitworth women knock off Walla Walla for third straight win
Mon., Dec. 16, 2019
Quincy McDeid scored 15 points, Macey Morales hit three 3-pointers on her way to a career-high 14 points with five assists and the Whitworth Pirates turned back the Walla Walla Warriors 70-62 in nonconference women’s basketball action on Monday night in Walla Walla.
Whitworth (6-2) jumped out to a 21-8 first-quarter lead, but Walla Walla (2-9) battled back to take a 51-49 lead early in the fourth quarter. Morgan Winder hit a bucket to ignite a 6-0 Whitworth run. Morales stretched the Bucs’ lead to seven with a 3-pointer with 1:11 left and they hit 6 of 6 free throws from there to pick up their third straight victory.
Sydney Abbott added 12 points for Whitworth, while Talia Brandner scored 10. Courtney Gray had a team-high seven rebounds to go with eight points.
Men’s basketball
Jaron Williams had 24 points on 11-of-16 shooting with five rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Community Colleges of Spokane Sasquatch (9-2) breezed to a 92-68 victory over Mt. Hood at the Everett Crossover.
Kaleb Johnson scored 20 with six steals for CCS
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.