Tar Heels might be without standout point guard Cole Anthony against Gonzaga

North Carolina could be without star point guard Cole Anthony for Wednesday’s showdown against Gonzaga at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

The Tar Heels announced that Anthony is out indefinitely with a right knee injury. Anthony and starting wing Leaky Black (sprained right foot) sat out Sunday’s game against Wofford.

Treatment options for Anthony, a projected NBA Draft lottery pick, will be determined in the next few days. Black, who has also been the first option as back-up point guard, will be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.

Anthony averages a team-leading 19.1 points, second among freshmen nationally, and 6.3 rebounds. He leads the Tar Heels in minutes, assists, turnovers, steals and made field goals, 3-pointers and free throws. His 22 3-pointers are nearly half of the team’s 48 entering Sunday’s game.

Junior K.J. Smith, a former walk-on who earned a scholarship prior to this season, made the first start of his career against Wofford. Smith, the son of former Tar Heels and NBA guard Kenny Smith, played in 24 games as a freshman at Pacific before transferring to UNC.

Junior forward Sterling Manley had knee surgery Dec. 12 and is out for the rest of the season. Manley had yet to play this season and missed 16 last season with knee soreness.