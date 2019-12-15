On the air
Sun., Dec. 15, 2019
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech … ESPN2
Basketball, college women
5 p.m.: Connecticut at DePaul … FS1
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee … NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Indianapolis at New Orleans … ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at Columbus … NHL
Miscellany
10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX
Soccer
11:40 a.m.: Brighton at Crystal Palace … NBC Sports
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
7 p.m.: Mary Washington at Whitworth … 1230-AM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
