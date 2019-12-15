On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Southern Mississippi at Texas Tech … ESPN2

Basketball, college women

5 p.m.: Connecticut at DePaul … FS1

Basketball, NBA

5 p.m.: Dallas at Milwaukee … NBA

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Indianapolis at New Orleans … ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Washington at Columbus … NHL

Miscellany

10:30 p.m.: SWX Tonight … SWX

Soccer

11:40 a.m.: Brighton at Crystal Palace … NBC Sports

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

7 p.m.: Mary Washington at Whitworth … 1230-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Patchin and Lukens … 700-AM

6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show … 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

