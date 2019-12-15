Area Sports Menu for Monday, December 16
Sun., Dec. 15, 2019
Basketball
College men: Nonconference: Mary Washington at Whitworth, 7 p.m. Everett Crossover: CC Spokane vs. Mt. Hood, 1 p.m.
College women: Nonconference: Whitworth at Walla Walla, 4 p.m.
High school boys: NE1B: Columbia at Springdale, 7 p.m. Nonleague: Pomeroy at Dayton/Waitsburg, 7 p.m.; Garfield-Palouse at Troy, 7:30.
High school girls: NE1B: Columbia at Springdale, 6 p.m. Nonleague: Pomeroy at Dayton/Waitsburg, 5:30 p.m.; Kendrick at Colton, 7 p.m.
Off-track betting
Coeur d’Alene Casino: Open 24 hours.
