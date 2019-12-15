Area roundup: WSU cruises past UC Irvine

From staff reports

Frontcourt mates Borislava Hristova and Jovana Subasic each scored 19 points, and Washington State marched to an 87-59 victory over UC Irvine in a nonconference women’s basketball game at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

Both forwards, Hristova and Subasic combined for 16-for-28 shooting from the floor. Another frontcourt player, WSU center Bella Murekatete, contributed with a 6-for-12 effort for 15 points. The Cougars (6-4) shot 52% (36 for 69) from the field, compared to 29% (21 for 72) for UC Irvine.

Lauren Saiki scored 12 points for the Anteaters (3-7).

South Florida 67, Idaho 64: The Vandals went scoreless over the final 3-plus minutes and allowed the host Bulls to escape with a nonconference victory in Tampa, Florida.

Lizzy Klinker’s free throw gave Idaho (4-4) a 64-59 lead with 3:20 remaining, but the Vandals missed their final five shots down the stretch.

Klinker led the Vandals with 15 points, and Beyonce Bea added 12.

Maria Alvarez scored 14 points for South Florida (7-4).

Boise State 63, Eastern Washington 61: Braydey Hodgins’ layup with 2 seconds left lifted the visiting Broncos to the nonconference win at Reese Court.

Grace Kirscher paced the Eagles (1-6) with 20 points, and Kennedy Dickie and Jenna Dick tossed in 15 points apiece.

Rachel Bowers scored 19 points, and Hodgins had 17 for Boise State (8-4), which trailed 47-41 going into the final quarter.

Whitworth 78, Buena Vista 60: Jordan Smith fired in 16 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter to lead the Pirates to a victory at the Kim Evanger Raney Classic in Walla Walla.

Courtney Gray pitched in with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds for Whitworth (5-2), which led 31-10 after one quarter.

Destiny Einerwold led the Beavers (1-10) with 20 points, and Erin Gerke added 12.

North Idaho 64, Chemeketa 57: Sydnie Peterson dropped in four 3-pointers en route to 18 points, and the Cardinals picked up the crossover victory in Mount Vernon.

Halle Eborall pitched in with 16 points for NIC (4-2), and Anna Schrade had 11.

Leva Mike had 17 points for the Storm (3-5), and Kalan McGlothan added 15.

CC Spokane vs. Grays Harbor, canceled: No further details were available.

Men’s basketball

CC Spokane 83, Everett 72: Jaron Williams led the Sasquatch with 20 points, and CCS picked up a crossover victory in Everett.

Garrett White scored 14 points, and Jamal Alstrom had 13. Kain Mack and Kaeleb Johnson each scored 12, and Kobe Reese added 10 for CCS (8-2).

Bobby Martin led the Trojans (9-2) with 21 points, and Devin Smith tallied 16.

North Idaho 109, Chemeketa 73: Six Cardinals scored in double figures, and NIC outrebounded the visiting Storm 60-28 in a rout in a crossover game.

Jaden Dewar scored a team-high 16 points for the Cardinals (10-0). Nate Pryor, Phillip Malatare, Joey Naccarato and Terrance Marigney each scored 14 points, and Yusuf Mohamed had 12.

Jaloni Garner led all scorers with 28 points for the Storm (5-6).