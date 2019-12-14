Wolf advisory meeting scheduled
Sat., Dec. 14, 2019
The next Washington Wolf Advisory meeting will be Jan. 8 and 9 in Tumwater.
The meeting will run from 1 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 8 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Jan. 9. Both will be held at the Comfort Inn Conference Center .
The session is open to the public and will follow the same format used previously, including public comment opportunities at the end of each day. There will also be an open-house-style public comment period prior to the WAG work session on Jan 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
